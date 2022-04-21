Piers Morgan jokingly “stormed off” Lorraine today as he made an explosive return to ITV.

The presenter made his return for the first time since his infamous exit from Good Morning Britain last year.

And he didn’t hold back as he discussed his exit and why he stormed off the programme as well as his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He also couldn’t help but make another dig at Alex Beresford – who he clashed with on GMB just before his exit – as he branded him an “idiot”.

Piers returned to ITV today for an interview on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan on Lorraine

Lorraine welcomed Piers back to ITV as he walked on set to Eminem’s lyrics ‘guess who’s back, back again’.

Read more: Piers Morgan admits ‘sad and dramatic’ time with Susanna Reid as he reveals her ‘snub’

Discussing his departure from GMB, Piers said he only “regrets” that ITV “made him apologise” for his comments about not believing some of the things Meghan Markle said in her Oprah interview.

He added: “Just to be clear, I didn’t want to leave [GMB]. I was just told, ‘you’ve got to apologise or you have to leave.’

Piers opened up about his GMB exit (Credit: ITV)

“Why would I apologise for something I believe?”

He then insisted he was “cancelled” from Good Morning Britain because he didn’t want to leave.

Piers went on to speak about how his on-screen relationship with Susanna Reid was “just flourishing” before he had to quit.

Lorraine said: “But it was your fault though because you walked out! If you hadn’t walked out then it wouldn’t have happened.”

However, Piers replied: “I didn’t walk out!”

Piers jokingly walked off Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

But Lorraine cut in: “You did! We saw, there’s video evidence!”

Piers then took a swipe at weatherman Alex, saying: “I had a little time out because I wasn’t sure how I’d respond if I stayed there listening to that idiot giving me his two pennies worth.”

He added: “I did walk back in and I did finish that show. I chose not to apologise and to leave.

“I did love Good Morning Britain, I did love trebling the ratings, I loved all the noise and fun we had and I’m looking forward to having the same success on my new show.”

Lorraine then told viewers when they could catch Piers’ new show, which begins on April 25.

She said: “You can toddle off now!”

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

Piers then mocked his GMB exit by walking off set.

He quipped: “I’m storming off! Not coming back here!”

Will you be watching Piers’ new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.