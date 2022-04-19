Prince Harry is said to be thinking about using a “mediator” to repair his relationship with Prince William.

Their relationship reportedly became strained after Harry quit the Royal Family.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shocked fans when they announced they were ditching their duties in 2020.

William was said to have been particularly hurt, but after his brother’s brief return to the UK earlier this month, maybe they can be pals again.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry plans to use a mediator to get things back on track.

She told ET: “Harry, I’m told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress.

“It was something that he had suggested to his father. He’s made it very clear that he wants to sort things out.”

Katie added that the mediator would not be necessary for Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles, because he is “more open to wanting to sort things out”.

Why didn’t Harry see William when he was in the UK recently?

Many hoped the brothers would have met up when Harry stopped off in the UK ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

However, Harry reportedly only saw the Queen as William was on a skiing trip with Kate and their children.

Katie said: “I think people will read into William, perhaps, deliberately not being here in that same week that his brother was coming over.”

But the correspondent explained that the couple had limited holiday and weren’t going to change their arrangements.

She also pointed out that William didn’t invite Harry to their mother Princess Diana‘s memorial celebration last year.

When will Harry be back in the UK?

Harry and Meghan sent fans into a frenzy when they rocked up in Europe recently.

They may be coming back to Britain in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to Katie.

She explained that while details of the pair’s recent visit will probably stay “watertight”, Harry very much wanted to see his grandmother.

However, while his relationship with his brother is at a “crossroads”, hopefully the mediator can begin to build some bridges.

