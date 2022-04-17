Prince Harry almost brought to tears by Meghan Markle tribute at Invictus Games opening

Prince Harry was almost in tears after his wife Meghan Markle made a sweet on-stage tribute to him.

As she took to the stage at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, Meghan gave a speech about her ‘incredible husband’, who founded the event.

Wearing a white Khaite off-shoulder bodysuit, Meghan, 40, glowed as she addressed The Hague.

Meghan addressed the crowd at The Hague (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan’s speech in full

She said: “Good evening, everyone. We are so grateful to the Netherlands for welcoming us and hosting the Invictus Games.

“For each team, my husband and I recognise it has taken a lot to get there both physically, emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team who we are all standing by – we talked about it yesterday.”

Greeted by cheers from the crowd, she exclaimed: “Slava Ukraini!”

“One thing I know for sure,” she continued, “is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it.

“Because it is here at the Invictus Games that we honour your years of duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field.

“Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all of the family and friends that are here that have been supporting you along the way because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus Family.

Meghan’s tribute to Prince Harry

“Now it is my distinguished honour to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from.

“He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.

“I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.

“He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

Harry, 37, looked visibly moved by Meghan’s heartfelt speech, before the couple shared a kiss.

The Duke and Duchess shared a public kiss (Credit: Splash News)

What are the Invictus Games?

The Duke of Sussex started the Invictus Games in 2014 to help rehabilitate sick or injured military service members. This year, the event runs from April 16 – 22.

The aim of the Invictus Games is to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military service members.

The couple, who share two children, Archie and Lilibet, are being filmed on the trip for a Netflix documentary. Heart of Invictus will be produced by Archewell Productions, the series will follow different participants of the event.

