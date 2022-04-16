Harry and Meghan make the Queen a promise about Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have promised the Queen she will see Archie and Lilibet soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly has assured the monarch that she will soon be able to hug her great-grandchildren “in the near future”.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly promised the Queen will see her great-grandchildren soon (Credit: Splash)

Queen Elizabeth has yet to meet Lilibet.

According to the Daily Mirror, Harry and Meghan made the promise during their brief visit to see the Queen this week.

They flew in from America on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

As well as visiting the Queen, the couple also stopped in to see Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

It was their first joint UK trip since they quit royal life in March 2020.

The newspaper claims the meetings were “incredibly warm and good natured” and “very cordial”.

Prince Harry gives the Queen joyous news

A source told the newspaper: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age.

“They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”

However while they met with the Queen and Harry’s father and stepmother, the couple missed Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Cambridges are skiing in the French Alps this week with their three children.

The Queen will no doubt be delighted to meet her great-granddaughter (Credit: Splash)

News of her great-grandchildren’s impending visit to the Queen will no doubt be a source of joy for her.

In recent times she has suffered a catalogue of health issues.

She had an unexplained overnight stay in hospital, caught covid and has limited mobility now.

Her Majesty has scaled back her public appearances over the issues.

It is hoped the Sussexes will return in time for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Her record-breaking 70 years on the throne will be celebrated with a special bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

