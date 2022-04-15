Harry and Meghan fly into UK for top-secret ‘clear the air’ talks with Queen and Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a top secret visit to the UK earlier this week, it has been confirmed.

Speculation was rife that the pair would deliver another “snub” to the Queen ahead of her 96th birthday this week.

However, on their way to Holland for the Invictus Games, the couple headed to Windsor.

And, while they were there, it’s said they held “clear the air” talks with the Queen and Prince Charles.

It’s the first time Meghan has been on UK soil since the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry flew into the UK on his way to the Invictus Games (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Harry’s secret visit to the UK

According to their pal and biographer Omid Scoobie, Meghan and Harry visited the Queen on Thursday (April 14).

Last night, he tweeted: “A Sussex spokesperson confirms that, prior to arriving in The Hague for @InvictusGamesNL, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stopped in the UK this morning to visit the Queen.

“It was a Windsor visit that their team recently revealed the duke ‘hoped to do’.”

The Queen held ‘clear the air’ talks with her grandson this week (Credit: Splash News)

The Daily Mail claims that while the couple were in Windsor they held “clear the air” talks with the Queen and Prince Charles.

The visit came after Prince Harry failed to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service earlier this month.

However, the top-secret “olive branch” talks are thought to be the first time Harry and father Charles have spoken properly since Megxit.

Meghan landed on British soil for the first time since Megxit (Credit: Splash News)

Royals stay at their old residence

It’s thought the couple arrived in the UK on Wednesday and are believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

Of course, this is the royal residence they once lived in and where Princess Eugenie and her family currently stay.

It’s not thought that Meghan and Harry brought kids Archie and Lilibet with them.

As a result, it’s believed that the Queen still hasn’t met her namesake great-granddaughter in person.

The couple’s arrival in Windsor has apparently been the talk of the town among locals.

And it’s claimed that the secrecy of their trip was thwarted after they were spotted by a coach-load of people heading to church for the royal Maundy Thursday service.

