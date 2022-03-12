Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘snub’ Queen as they pull out of Prince Philip memorial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly told the Queen they would not be attending Prince Philip‘s memorial just 15 minutes before releasing a public statement.

The Queen and other senior members of the royal family will pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh at a thanksgiving service later this month.

It will be held on March 29 at Westminster Abbey.

However, as his row over security rages on, Harry has said he and wife Meghan will not be in attendance.

The decision has riled both royal fans and commentators.

Harry and Meghan reportedly told the Queen of their decision 15 minutes before the statement was released (Credit: Splash News)

What did Harry and Meghan say in their statement?

Prince Harry released a statement last night (March 11). In it he revealed that he won’t be attending the service of thanksgiving being held in honour of his late grandfather.

It read: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate celebrate the Queen’s life in rare tribute

The decision came amid a High Court row Harry is embroiled in with the Home Office.

It came after his armed bodyguards were removed when he stepped down as a senior working royal.

He has claimed that he would not feel safe returning to the UK with wife Meghan and kids Archie and Lilibet after losing his personal security.

Experts had previously claimed that Harry would have been given “adequate” protection for the event and during his stay in Windsor.

The Queen will attend a memorial for Prince Philip later this month (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry ‘snubs’ Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

Speaking to The Sun, royal biographer Angela Levin said the no-show is a “snub” to both Prince Philip and the Queen.

She said: “He has snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh but really he is snubbing the Queen.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘going out of his way’ to ensure nothing damaging for Queen in tell-all memoir

Angela added that the Queen is still “grieving the loss of her husband of 73 years”.

She also claimed that Harry not attending was a form of “blackmail” to get his own way.

Levin added: “He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. What they won’t do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security.”

She concluded: “He’ll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

What do you think of Prince Harry’s decision? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.