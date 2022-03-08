Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate the Queen’s life in rare tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken to social media to pay a rare tribute to the Queen.

In honour of International Women’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a series of touching photos from Her Majesty’s reign.

As well as mentioning the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, the pair also credited her for “inspiring a nation” in the heartfelt post.

Her Majesty The Queen celebrates 70 historic years of service in this #PlatinumJubilee year. On #IWD2022 we celebrate her life which has been dedicated to serving the Commonwealth and its people. pic.twitter.com/THPeIOsr28 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton pay tribute to the Queen

One of the photographs featured the couple alongside the Queen.

Meanwhile, another showed the monarch with her great-grandchildren and late husband Prince Philip.

The photo was taken before his passing in April 2021.

Alongside the selection of touching snaps, William and Kate wrote: “Her Majesty The Queen celebrates 70 historic years of service in this #PlatinumJubilee year.

“On #IWD2022 we celebrate her life which has been dedicated to serving the Commonwealth and its people.”

The pair also paid tribute to a number of other inspirational ladies, including tennis star Emma Raducanu.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated the Queen’s life on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate’s post soon became inundated with comments from royal fans.

Praising the Queen, one said: “Thank you to Her Majesty The Queen for her 70 years of service and dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over the last 70 years. She is a very remarkable lady and we are lucky to have her as our Queen.”

Another wrote: “Her Majesty is such a remarkable woman and I’m happy to be seeing her reign with my own eyes.”

Her Majesty is such a remarkable woman.

A third added: “We love how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge represent perfectly the RF and the way they support HMQ.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Her Majesty is a truly remarkable woman.”

A fifth gushed: “Oh my gosh, look at the pic with all the little grandkids!”

Royal fans rushed to comment on the post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

The Queen celebrated her actual Jubilee back in February.

However, celebrations to mark the occasion are set to take place in June.

As a result, there will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the royals expected to celebrate the occasion with the monarch.

