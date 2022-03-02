Duchess of Cambridge to become ‘most prominent female royal’

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to soon become the “most prominent female royal” under a “new strategy” devised by the Royal Family, it has been speculated.

It is believed that Kate will take on so many solo tours over the next decade that she will leave her husband, Prince William, in the shade.

Duchess of Cambridge to step up with solo royal tours

Kate is going to do more solo royal tours in future (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate is going to become the “most prominent female royal” soon as she takes on more solo royal tours, according to Dan Wootton.

In a new column for the MailOnline, Wootton spoke about how Kate’s recent solo tour to Denmark has given us a glimpse at a future strategy deployed by the Royal Family.

Wootton claimed that Kate’s Denmark trip was a “test case” for how her “star power” will be “harnessed” over the next decade.

“And she passed with flying colours, with royal courtiers hailing the visit a rare triumph in what is fast shaping up as a second annus horribilis for the British monarchy,” Wootton wrote.

Wootton then went on to say that many on the tour believe Kate performed so well for a key reason.

Prince William wasn’t with her.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s future as a working royal

Kate passed her tour in Denmark “with flying colours” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wootton then went on to speak about the Royal Family’s new strategy which will see Kate’s workload increase.

“With her three children growing up and a glaring shortage of senior royals to deploy, Kate, who recently turned 40, has accepted she will start making semi-regular appearances at home and abroad without William by her side,” Wootton said.

He also claimed that William has agreed that Kate should do solo engagements when they go on tour.

Wootton then revealed what a royal source had told him.

“My royal source revealed: ‘What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own. They’ll go to the same country, but she’ll go her way and he’ll go his.”

Kate’s increased workload

Kate on her recent tour of Denmark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal source continued, saying this new arrangement could put some strain on William as it did with Prince Charles.

They floated this possibility because the attention and cameras would gravitate towards “glamourous” Kate.

However, they said that they believe William is “more assured” than Charles. Therefore it would not be as much of an issue.

They went on to say that William would be seen as “boring” while Kate gets all the attention. However, the source assured Wootton that the couple’s marriage is “strong”, and that William accepts how popular his wife is.

It is believed to be Kate who has been reluctant to do solo engagements over the years, due to her being “shy”.

However, the source said that Kate is much more confident now and is a natural with children. They also said that she is now “growing” into her role as a future queen.

It seems that we will be seeing much, much more of Kate on her in the future then!

