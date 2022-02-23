Kate Middleton reveals William’s ‘worry’ over more children

Kate Middleton has said in the past that she and Prince William don’t have plans for any more children, but that hasn’t stopped her from feeling “broody” recently.

During her solo royal tour in Denmark yesterday (Tuesday, February 22), Kate revealed that William is worried she’ll want more children.

Kate Middleton’s solo royal tour

Kate is currently in Denmark on a solo royal tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently on a solo royal tour of Denmark.

The first day of her two-day royal tour took her to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab at the University of Copenhagen.

The 40-year-old was there to learn more from researchers about the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project.

The project aims to promote the relationships between infants and their parents, as well as their mental health.

Early childhood development is one of the key causes in Kate’s royal work, which means spending a lot of time around young children and babies – much to Prince William’s worry it seems!

Kate Middleton on Prince William’s ‘worry’

Kate met a few babies during the royal tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During her trip to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab in Copenhagen, Kate met some parents and their babies.

While learning about the Understanding Your Baby project, which helps parents notice their baby’s behavioural cues, Kate met two eight-month-old baby boys.

“It makes me very broody,” the Duchess of Cambridge joked to the baby’s parents.

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” she revealed.

“I come home saying, ‘let’s have another one’,” she said.

Kate and William of course have three children together already. Prince George is eight, Princess Charlotte is six, and Prince Louis is three.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on having more children

William warned Kate off a fourth child last month (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince William jokingly warned Kate off having another child during the couple’s royal visit to Lancashire last month.

On Thursday, January 20, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Church on the Street, a centre providing help to those struggling with poverty and addiction.

Whilst posing for photos with some of the people there, Kate found herself holding a couple’s baby.

As the 40-year-old cooed over the baby girl, William joked: “Don’t give her any ideas.”

“You can’t take her with you,” he said as Kate continued to hold the baby.

During a trip to Northern Ireland in 2019, Kate, again admitted she felt broody as she held a five-month-old baby.

“Baby number four?” the father asked.

“I think William would be a little worried,” Kate laughed.

