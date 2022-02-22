Queen cancels virtual appearances after Covid diagnosis

The Queen has cancelled her upcoming virtual appearances as she continues her ongoing battle with Covid, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her Majesty tested positive for Covid on Sunday (February 20). She was originally going to continue with light duties, including hosting virtual audiences today (Tuesday, February 22).

Queen cancels virtual engagements due to Covid

The Queen has cancelled virtual engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen has cancelled her upcoming virtual engagements today.

In a statement released by the Palace, it said the 95-year-old monarch is still suffering from “mild cold-like symptoms” due to the virus.

Read more: The Queen ‘determined to carry on’ working after COVID diagnosis

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

The Queen is reportedly going to speak to Boris Johnson, via telephone tomorrow (Wednesday, February 23) for their weekly audience.

She is expected to have other audiences planned too, however, these are likely to be under review now.

Royal fans express worry for the Queen amid Covid battle

The news has worried royal fans (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

There has been growing concern about the Queen from royal fans, especially after her health scare last year.

The news that the elderly monarch has cancelled her upcoming virtual engagements due to Covid has worried many online.

“I’m worried about the Queen. Get well soon Your Majesty,” one royal fan tweeted upon hearing the news.

“I’m a bit worried about Her Majesty the Queen. I hope she’s ok,” another said.

“Let’s hope she gets better soon,” a third worried fan wrote.

“This is worrying… if she is not well enough to do even virtual meetings she must be pretty ill,” another tweeted.

Covid and the Royal Family

Prince Charles and Camilla both had Covid recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen isn’t the first member of the Royal Family to test positive for Covid recently.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for Covid earlier this month, giving royal fans even more to worry about.

Prince Charles tested positive for the virus on February 10 and was forced to cancel a trip to Winchester.

Read more: Queen’s COVID diagnosis sparks fears for monarch among royal fans

A few days later, on February 14, the Duchess of Cornwall also returned a positive test. She too went into self-isolation at Clarence House.

However, both Charles and Camilla have since recovered from the virus, much to the delight of royal fans.

But recent news about the Queen will have them worried once more, especially after her health scare in October and November last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.