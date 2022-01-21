Prince William was overheard seemingly ruling out having baby number four with Kate Middleton yesterday (Thursday, January 20).

The royal couple have three children together (so far, anyway) – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Prince William rules out another baby with Kate?

William’s cheeky comment to Kate was overheard yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s comment about a possible fourth Cambridge child came during an engagement in Lancashire yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting Church on the Street in Burnley, a centre that provides help to those struggling with poverty and addiction. It also provides support to homeless people too.

As the couple posed for pictures, Kate found herself cradling a baby – three-month-old Anastasia.

Read more: Camilla Parker Bowles to appear in ITV’s Grace in a VERY unusual cameo role?

As the 40-year-old cooed over Anastasia, William took the opportunity to make his cheeky comment.

“Don’t give her any ideas,” he quipped, drawing laughter from those present.

“You can’t take her with you!” William joked as Kate held the baby.

No more children for Kate and William?

Kate and William posed for pictures with baby Anastasia (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

This isn’t the first time that the Duke of Cambridge has seemingly ruled out having another child with Kate.

Prince William made a similar comment to the one he made yesterday during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2019.

During an engagement there, Kate met a five-month-old baby and admitted to feeling contemplative.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” she said.

“Baby number four?” the father of the baby asked.

“I think William would be a little worried,” Kate joked.

What else have the royal couple been up to?

Prince William’s awkward “interview” yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

The royal couple have had a busy week this week. On Wednesday (January 19), they visited the Foundling Museum in London.

Whilst there, William was involved in a bit of an awkward incident.

As the Duke of Cambridge was leaving the museum, a reporter asked him about Prince Andrew.

Read more: Princess Eugenie “could be a shoulder to cry on for Beatrice” amid Andrew trial

“Sorry, I can’t hear you,” William said as he moved in closer.

“Do you support Prince Andrew? Have you spoken to him recently?” the journalist asked.

“Not today,” Prince William replied. After that, he was ushered away by aides.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.