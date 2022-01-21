prince william and kate middleton
Royals

Prince William makes joke as Kate Middleton gushes over baby during outing

Prince Louis is to remain the youngest of the Cambridge children...for now!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Prince William was overheard seemingly ruling out having baby number four with Kate Middleton yesterday (Thursday, January 20).

The royal couple have three children together (so far, anyway) – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Prince William rules out another baby with Kate?

Prince William and kate middleton
William’s cheeky comment to Kate was overheard yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s comment about a possible fourth Cambridge child came during an engagement in Lancashire yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting Church on the Street in Burnley, a centre that provides help to those struggling with poverty and addiction. It also provides support to homeless people too.

As the couple posed for pictures, Kate found herself cradling a baby – three-month-old Anastasia.

Read more: Camilla Parker Bowles to appear in ITV’s Grace in a VERY unusual cameo role? 

As the 40-year-old cooed over Anastasia, William took the opportunity to make his cheeky comment.

“Don’t give her any ideas,” he quipped, drawing laughter from those present.

“You can’t take her with you!” William joked as Kate held the baby.

No more children for Kate and William?

kate middleton and prince william and baby
Kate and William posed for pictures with baby Anastasia (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

This isn’t the first time that the Duke of Cambridge has seemingly ruled out having another child with Kate.

Prince William made a similar comment to the one he made yesterday during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2019.

During an engagement there, Kate met a five-month-old baby and admitted to feeling contemplative.

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” she said.

“Baby number four?” the father of the baby asked.

“I think William would be a little worried,” Kate joked.

What else have the royal couple been up to?

awkward moment in prince william and kate middleton's engagement yesterday
Prince William’s awkward “interview” yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

The royal couple have had a busy week this week. On Wednesday (January 19), they visited the Foundling Museum in London.

Whilst there, William was involved in a bit of an awkward incident.

As the Duke of Cambridge was leaving the museum, a reporter asked him about Prince Andrew.

Read more: Princess Eugenie “could be a shoulder to cry on for Beatrice” amid Andrew trial 

“Sorry, I can’t hear you,” William said as he moved in closer.

“Do you support Prince Andrew? Have you spoken to him recently?” the journalist asked.

“Not today,” Prince William replied. After that, he was ushered away by aides.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady on For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O’Grady leaves For The Love Of Dogs fans in ‘tears’ as they praise ‘genuine’ host
gmb
GMB: Paul Young’s appearance causes a stir among Gino D’Acampo fans
Chas Mack and Charity in 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers
13 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a death, a return and a kiss
toby kirkup emmerdale
Emmerdale and Peaky Blinders actor Tony Kirkup died at home just hours after hospital discharge
Charity Mack Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Shock split for Charity and Mack?
The repair shop
The Repair Shop leaves viewers – and Dan Walker – in tears with TWO heartbreaking stories