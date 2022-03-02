Harry ‘unlikely to attend Queen’s Jubilee as he’ll struggle to face family,’ claims expert

In the latest royal news, a biographer has claimed that Prince Harry may not attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The celebrations are set to take place in June as the Queen marks 70 years of service.

But, according to royal biographer Tom Bower, grandson Harry may decide to skip the occasion.

Prince Harry may skip the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Credit: Splash News)

Tom claims that it’s unlikely Harry will return for the occasion due to his upcoming memoir.

The book will explore Harry’s childhood, time in the military, and decision to step back from his official duties

The royal biographer told Closer Magazine: “I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book.

He knows he cannot face his family

“That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it.

“How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come.”

If he does decide to attend, Harry will have to travel from his home in Los Angeles.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal has only returned home twice since relocating to the US with his family.

Once for Prince Philip’s funeral and another time for Princess Diana’s statue.

Meanwhile, it comes after Harry recently reunited with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

The pair, who share a close bond, attended the Super Bowl in LA together in mid February.

Eugenie is understood to be the first member of the royal family to visit Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in the States.

