Prince Harry ‘unlikely to lose royal title’ as Queen ‘faces pressure to remove role’

Prince Harry is unlikely to lose a royal title he still has under his name despite pressures for the Queen to remove it, an expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex remains a Counsellor of State despite stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

A Counsellor of State is a royal who will step in if the Queen is unable to perform her duties “due to illness or absence abroad”.

Harry will unlikely lose his Counsellor of State title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Currently, the Counsellors of State are Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

This is because they are the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

There have been calls for both Harry and Andrew to have the roles removed, given that they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The Queen has reportedly faced pressures to remove the title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Can the Queen remove the title?

However, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, it’s unlikely Harry will lose the title as only Parliament can remove it.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “At present, there are four Counsellors of State.

“Two or more would act in the event that the monarch is incapacitated.”

He continued: “It is Parliament who could alter this, there is obvious speculation about Prince Andrew’s position after he has been forced to step down from royal duties in disgrace.

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“There has been speculation about Prince Harry’s status as he is currently resident in California.

“However, since two of the four are currently not undertaking royal duties, this is problematic.”

Mr Fitzwilliams said the solution ideally would be for Parliament to “change the rules to include the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex”.

However, he insisted this could risk “provoking a strong response from the Sussexes”.

Mr Fitzwilliams concluded to us: “Parliament may conceivably remove Prince Andrew.

“If the Queen and Prince Charles, both who have tested positive for Covid, were unable to perform their duties, then the responsibility would lie with Prince William and Prince Harry.

“This situation, therefore, is likely to remain unsatisfactory as it appears unlikely that Parliament will act.”

