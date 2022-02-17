Real reason Prince Andrew won’t lose specific royal title ‘revealed’

Prince Andrew is unlikely to lose his remaining titles, a royal expert has said in latest news.

There have been calls for the Duke of York, 61, to be stripped of any remaining royal titles and patronages following the news he’s settled his civil sexual assault case out of court.

Andrew still has his duke title as well as still being a counsellor of state, a role where a royal will step in if the Queen is unable to perform her duties “due to illness or absence abroad”.

Prince Andrew latest

According to royal commentator Charles Rae, Andrew is likely to keep his Duke of York title.

This was a “wedding present” from the Queen when he married Sarah Ferguson.

Mr Rae told Entertainment Daily!: “He is also a counsellor of state – one of four.

“[Prince] Harry is also one and there would need to be legislation to remove him.

“So in the short term, I don’t believe he will lose either of these positions, but there is a ground swell of public opinion that says he should be stripped of them.”

Mr Rae continued: “Given that Andrew is now banished to the background, I cannot see anything happening in the near future.

“In effect he is in total isolation and his world is now confined to Windsor great Lodge.

“He will never have a front line role in the royal family ever again.”

Andrew to lose titles?

There have been calls for Andrew to lose his remaining titles following the settlement news.

Andrew and Virginia Giuffre settled a US civil sexual assault case out of court this week.

Ms Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – something he’s always denied.

Andrew agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to Giuffre’s charity – which is in support of victims’ rights – as part of the settlement.

Ms Giuffre was a victim of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In court documents, Andrew said he “regrets his association with Epstein”.

He added that he “commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.

