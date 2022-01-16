Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against Home Office for refusing to allow him to personally pay for police protection security when in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex does not receive taxpayer-funded police security after he and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties.

Harry, 37, says he wants to visit the UK with his family.

However, the current procedures need reassessment.

His US private security team reportedly does not have the same access to local intelligence and legal jurisdiction.

What legal action is Prince Harry taking over security?

Harry’s application for a judicial review comes after a July 2021 security incident when photographers chased his car in London.

A legal representative said the application was made “to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures, in the hopes that this could be re-evaluated for the obvious and necessary protection required”.

The claim adds Harry does not wish “to impose on the taxpayer”.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry was provided with security for his grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral in April 2021.

He reportedly travelled with his private security team, but Scotland Yard protection officers met him at Heathrow.

However, that wasn’t the case last July when he returned to unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

Furthermore, Harry’s legal representative said he offered to pay security costs when meeting the Queen in 2020 – but it dismissed.

What Harry says

In a statement, Harry indicated he wants his wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet (who is yet to meet Prince Charles or the Queen) to “be safe” when in the UK.

The statement said: “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life.

“He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

It continued: “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in.

“With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.”

‘He feels the decision to remove his security was wrong’

According to the Mail, a source reckons Harry believes the Home Office has ‘got it wrong’.

The insider said: “Harry’s argument in a nutshell is: ‘You got the law wrong.’

“He feels the decision to remove his security was wrong.

“Pre-action protocol was sent by Harry’s lawyers to the Home Office a couple of months ago. This is essentially a precursor to a judicial review.”

A government spokesperson told reporters the UK’s “protective security system is rigorous and proportionate”.

In addition, hey added: “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements.

“To do so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.

“It would also not be appropriate to comment on the detail of any legal proceedings.”

