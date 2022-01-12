The Queen will reportedly hold celebrations at Buckingham Palace on baby Lilibet’s first birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter will celebrate her first birthday on June 4.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor had her name chosen in honour of the Queen’s childhood nickname.

Lili joined older brother Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019.

It’s also set to be a special day for the Queen. She’s throwing a party to mark the 70th year of her reign on the same day.

The Queen latest: Monarch to hold party on Lilibet’s first birthday?

Celebrations are planned throughout the year for Her Majesty.

However, according to Hello!, June 4 will be used to celebrate Lilibet.

It’s believed there will be celebrations held at the palace on the little one’s first birthday.

Both Meghan and Harry, and of course Lilibet, are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, the celebrations for the Queen will also take place on Saturday June 4.

The special event will be a big day for the entire country. Performers from all around the world are expected to take part.

How did the Queen celebrate Kate Middleton’s birthday?

Meanwhile, the Queen is believed to have recently made the effort to mark Kate Middleton’s 40th.

According to royal expert Charles Rae, the Queen was involved in Kate’s big 4-0 – albeit remotely.

He exclusively told Entertainment Daily ahead of her birthday: “I am certain the Queen will be wishing Catherine happy returns – even if it is by Zoom.”

He added that this was because “Her Majesty is still isolating at Windsor”.

“Catherine is a firm favourite with the Queen,” he concluded, before adding that Prince William would be getting her an “expensive” gift.

It’s also believed Kate’s bash was relatively small, considering the Queen cancelled Christmas.

