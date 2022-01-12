Fresh concerns for the Queen as judge decides Prince Andrew WILL face sexual assault trial

In latest royal news, Prince Andrew will appear in court after a judge dismissed his attempt to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit thrown out.

US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case following arguments from lawyers representing the Duke of York and Giuffre.

As a result, Andrew will face a civil sex trial later this year.

Prince Andrew latest

Giuffre alleges that Andrew sexually abused her on three separate occasions.

She claims these incidents happened when she was 17.

However, the Duke of York has denied all allegations against him.

His legal team previously asked a judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit in October.

At the time, lawyers for the duke described Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit as “frivolous”.

The document, signed by lawyer Andrew Brettler, said: “Accusing a member of the world’s best known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press.

“It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.

“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense…

“…and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”

In the documents, Andrew’s legal team also accused Ms Giuffre of profiting from her “allegations against Epstein and others”.

But the request has since been dismissed.

Following the news, many users took to social media to share their thoughts.

How did Twitter react to the Prince Andrew news?

A number of Twitter users appeared thrilled over the verdict.

One said: “I’ve been waiting & hoping for this! Excellent news! #abolishthemonarchy.”

Another added: “Pretty sure he has now started sweating.”

I’ve been waiting and hoping for this!

In addition, a third wrote: “Excellent news.”

A fourth tweeted: “OH MY BLOODY GOD I have been waiting for this, jeeeeeez.”

“I’m so pleased! #justice,” a fifth posted, while another said: “Good! Excellent news!”

However, others believe that the case won’t make it to court.

“I truly believe he’ll settle out of court. He doesn’t want a taped deposition and HM to see that,” one shared.

A second tweeted: “He’ll get away with it.”

Concerns for the Queen

Meanwhile, one user shared their concerns for the Queen.

They wrote: “The poor Queen. First she has to attend her husbands funeral alone, and now she won’t have him as support whilst Prince Andrew is in court. I hope she can get through this in one piece.”

A second stated: “I feel sorry for our Queen because it can’t be doing any good for the royal family. Prince Andrew has to face a civil sex case now, not great for him.”

