Prince Charles has shared his pride over sons William and Harry in a new interview on climate change.

It isn’t often that the Prince of Wales, 73, speaks openly about his two children.

But during an interview in American publication Newsweek, Charles opened up about his sons as he spoke about his plans to combat climate change.

What did Prince Charles say?

Charles features in the January issue of the magazine.

During the chat, he said: “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat.

I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat

“Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years.”

He went on: “And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa and committed his charity to being net zero.”

Meanwhile, Harry has taken a few swipes at his father since stepping back from duties with wife Meghan Markle.

He even hit out at Charles’ parenting during a podcast appearance last year.

At the time, Harry said: “Certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered.”

The Queen praises Charles but ‘snubs’ Harry

But while Charles heaped praise on Harry, the Queen was recently accused of snubbing her grandson during her Christmas Day speech.

In the speech, the monarch praised Charles and William for their environmental work.

And she also noted that they were “admirably supported by wives Camilla and Catherine“.

Her Majesty said: “We see our own children and their families embrace the roles, traditions and values that mean so much to us, as these are passed from one generation to the next, sometimes being updated for changing times.

“I see it in my own family and it is a source of great happiness. Prince Philip was always mindful of this sense of passing the baton.

“That’s why he created The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.”

In addition, the Queen added: “It remains an astonishing success, grounded in his faith in the future.

“He was also an early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment. I am proud beyond words that his pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William.”

It’s believed the Queen spent Christmas with Charles and his wife Camilla.

