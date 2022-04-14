Prince Harry set to deliver another ‘snub’ to the Queen on her 96th birthday

Prince Harry is reportedly “highly unlikely” to visit the Queen on her 96th birthday later this month, a royal expert has said.

The Duke of Sussex came under fire earlier this month when he didn’t attend the memorial service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Her Majesty will turn 96 on April 21, and an expert reckons Harry won’t visit his grandmother depite being in Europe the same week.

Harry may not visit the Queen for her 96th birthday this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest

Harry is due to visit Holland for the Invictus Games which kicks off on April 16.

The tournament finishes on April 22 which means they’ll miss the monarch’s birthday.

According to expert Robert Jobson, it’s unlikely Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will visit the Queen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly be in Europe the same week as the Queen’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told the Mirror: “The reality is it is highly unlikely, given the schism he has caused in the family.”

Harry’s relationship with his family has reportedly been strained since he stepped back from royal life in 2020.

At the weekend, reports claimed that Harry would be ‘going after’ some of the royals in his upcoming memoir.

However, it won’t be the Queen it seems.

Royal author Tina Brown claims Harry could go after Camilla and Prince Charles in the book as well as his brother Prince William.

The Queen will turn 96 on April 21 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ms Brown told the Telegraph: “Harry’s not going to go after the Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate [Middleton], who he’s very fond of.

“But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.”

The expert added that the memoir will make William “very angry” after the duke was left “disgusted” by previous alleged attacks on his wife Kate.

She added: “But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

