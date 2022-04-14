Her Majesty the Queen is sadly not expected to be taking part in the Easter Sunday church service this bank holiday weekend.

The monarch has attended the service at Windsor Castle for the last 50 years.

But this year she’s unfortunately had to break with tradition, according to a royal source.

The Queen is not expected to attend the Easter Sunday church service this bank holiday weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why won’t the Queen be attending the Easter Sunday church service?

The 95-year-old monarch has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months.

The Queen is also recovering from COVID-19, which she said left her feeling “very tired and exhausted”.

The great-grandmother will celebrate her 96th birthday this month and, while remarkable for her age, is still an elderly lady.

However, thankfully, she was able to attend the memorial for her late husband Prince Philip earlier this month.

The Queen will turn 96 on April 21 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Which royals will be standing in for the Queen?

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are expected to make an appearance at the Sunday service.

The couple attended today’s Maunday Thursday ceremony (April 14), which the Queen was also unable to make.

Speaking at St George’s Chapel today The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge said the Queen was “close by” and wanted the bishop to extend her greetings.

It is not known if Prince William and Kate Middleton will make an appearance on Sunday.

However, it’s highly unlikely Meghan and Harry will hotfoot it back from Los Angeles.

Meghan and Harry are ‘not likely’ to attend the Queen’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry come back to the UK for the Queen’s birthday?

Prince Harry is also “highly unlikely” to come back to Blighty for his grandmother’s birthday.

The Duke of Sussex was slammed earlier this month when he didn’t attend the memorial service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

An expert reckons Harry won’t visit his grandmother – despite being in Europe the same week.

Harry is due to visit Holland for the Invictus Games which kicks off on April 16 and finishes on the 22.

And, according to Robert Jobson, there is little chance the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle will turn up for Her Majesty’s birthday bash.

He told the Mirror: “The reality is it is highly unlikely, given the schism he has caused in the family.”

