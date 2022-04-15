Prince Harry smiling and Prince William
He's been back in Blighty this week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret visit to the UK earlier this week, it has been confirmed.

The couple were on their way to Holland for the Invictus Games, stopping off in Blighty to visit the Queen and Prince Charles.

However, there was one member of the family that they didn’t pop in to see…

And royal expert Chris Ship thinks he knows why.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a flying visit to the UK this week (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan visit the UK

The estranged royals flew back to the UK en route to Holland.

They popped in on the Queen and Prince Charles to hold “clear the air” talks.

However, Harry didn’t meet up with his brother Prince William during the top-secret trip.

And, speaking on Good Morning Britain, royal expert Chris Ship has revealed why.

Admitting the real reason Harry and William didn’t meet up, Chris revealed that William “is away at the moment”.

‘Huge rift’ is ‘still there’

However, he also speculated that even if William was here, he doubts the brothers would’ve met up for the same “olive branch” talks.

“William is away at the moment, but this huge rift Harry and William have is still there.

I would’ve been surprised had he also met William on the day he dropped in on his grandmother and father.

“Those conversations would’ve been difficult enough,” he said.

Prince William and Kate with their children
Prince William, with wife Kate and kids George and Charlotte, didn’t meet up with his brother (Credit: Splash News)

Archie and Lilibet stay at home

The trip marks the first time Meghan has been on UK soil since the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

And, according to their friend and biographer Omid Scoobie, it was a trip Harry had “hoped to do”.

It’s thought the couple arrived in the UK on Wednesday and are believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

Of course, this is the royal residence they once lived in and where Princess Eugenie and her family currently stay.

It’s not thought that Meghan and Harry brought kids Archie and Lilibet with them.

As a result, it’s believed that the Queen still hasn’t met her namesake great-granddaughter in person.

