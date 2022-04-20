Prince Harry has opened up about his meeting with the Queen as he said he wants to make sure “that she’s protected”.

The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to his grandmother, 95, recently with his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple, who live in the United States, stopped by Windsor before flying out to Holland for the Invictus Games.

Harry opened up about his visit to see the Queen during a new interview (Credit: Today Show/YouTube)

Prince Harry’s meeting with Queen

In a new interview, Harry discussed his meeting with Her Majesty as he admitted it was “so nice to see her”.

Read more: Prince Harry news: Duke of Sussex breaks his silence as he details visit to Queen

Speaking on American programme, the Today Show, Harry said: “Being with her it was great.

“It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me.

“I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Harry and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor (Credit: YouTube)

The duke added: “Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.”

However, royal experts have criticised Harry’s comments about wanting to ‘protect’ the Queen.

One commentator called it an “insult” to the Royal Family.

Royal author Angela Levin wrote on Twitter: “In 15 mins Harry felt he made sure the Queen is ‘protected and has the right people around her’.

“His comment on US TV is a gross insult to all the royal family, the royal doctors and all the aides around HM.

Harry said his home is now the United States (Credit: Today Show/YouTube)

“His arrogance knows no bounds.”

Meanwhile, Robert Jobson told GB News on Wednesday: “I think actions speak louder than words.

“Prince Charles has been stepping up and supporting his mother.

“All of her children, and daughters-in-law Countess of Wessex and Camilla, have been there behind the scenes as has Prince William.

“So I think for him to waltz in, leaving his Netflix crew at the door and talk about protecting his grandmother is slightly bizarre.”

Duke of Sussex interview

During his interview, Harry also spoke about now living in the US and admitted it feels like home.

He said: “Home for me now is, for the time being, in the States.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“It feels that way as well.”

According to reports, during their visit, Harry and Meghan promised the Queen she will see great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet soon.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.