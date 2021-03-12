Piers Morgan has left Denise Welch furious following the news of his departure from GMB.

The 55-year-old presenter dramatically quit the daytime programme after coming to blows with Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Now, Denise has threatened to expose his colleagues for defending him.

Piers Morgan quit GMB earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan news: What did Denise Welch say?

Taking to Twitter yesterday (March 11), Denise appeared to warn her fellow ITV stars.

According to the Daily Star, she wrote: “To those close colleagues defending Piers and saying what a great guy he is just remember… I have receipts!!”

However, it didn’t take long before Denise deleted her comment after two minutes.

To those close colleagues defending Piers and saying what a great guy he is just remember… I have receipts!!

Meanwhile, she told the publication: “I rage tweeted then thought better of it. Commenting no further.”

During yesterday’s show (March 12), Kate Garraway and Dr Hilary Jones paid tribute to their former co-star.

Kate said the presenter had been “very supportive of me personally” and their “friendship will go on”.

Denise threatened to expose his colleagues (Credit: ITV)

She shared: “I’ve known him a long time before he started working on this show and our friendship will go on, our personal friendship.”

In addition, Dr Hilary paid tribute to Piers and said he had a “very generous heart”.

Following his departure, co-host Susanna Reid also delivered a solemn statement on the show.

Piers vs Denise

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Piers and Denise have come to blows.

Back in September, the pair clashed after Piers called her a “COVID denier” and insisted her views on the virus were “dangerous”.

The Loose Women star had previously argued that the media and government had overreacted to the virus.

Piers previously presented alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Piers wrote on Twitter: “Dumb, deluded & dangerous Covid-deniers like Denise Welch need to stop being given airtime.

“Her idiotic, ill-informed ramblings will cost lives by persuading people to think the virus isn’t a threat.”

Following their row, Denise took a break from social media.

So, it comes as no surprise that Denise was pleased to see the back of Piers following his comments on Meghan.

On Wednesday, she tweeted: “Those people saying ‘Piers is a great guy, he just speaks his truth’.

“Can I ask you this. If Meghan said she’d had a serious physical illness & received no help & Piers had called her a liar would you publicly defend him???? Wow.”

ED! has contacted Denise’s rep for further comment.

