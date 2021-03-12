Piers Morgan claims Sharon Osbourne was ‘bullied’ into apology for defending him

Piers Morgan claims Sharon Osbourne was “bullied” into apologising following her fiery TV outburst.

Earlier today (March 12), the former X Factor judge, 68, issued an apology after defending Piers on US show The Talk.

At the time, Sharon stood up for her pal after he cast doubts on claims made by Meghan Markle over her mental health.

Piers Morgan has defended Sharon Osbourne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sharon Obsourne say?

On The Talk, Sharon said: “I feel like I am about to be put in the electric chair, because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist.”

However, she later apologised after “some reflection”.

On Twitter, she wrote: “I have deep respect and love for the black community.

Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism

“To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

Furthermore, the star added that she “will continue to learn, listen and do better”.

Sharon apologised for her comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she concluded: “The community on this platform means a lot to me.

“I hope we can all hold each other up with accountability, compassion and love during this powerful time of paving the way for so much needed change.”

Piers Morgan reacts to Sharon Osbourne’s statement

Meanwhile, the apology didn’t go unnoticed by Piers.

The controversial host, 55, shared his thoughts over Sharon’s statement on his own profile.

He wrote: “Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s [bleep].

“This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Sharon Osbourne gets heated with fellow cohost Sheryl Underwood on #TheTalk after being questioned about her support for Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.pic.twitter.com/8ss93gCBqz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2021

Piers Morgan’s son speaks out

Furthermore, Piers’ eldest son Spencer recently gave his verdict on the current drama.

Taking to Twitter, Spencer revealed the “vile” abuse he and his dad have received.

He wrote: “To be specific it’s early teenage girls. The ones who ‘stan’ stuff and have [bleep] like One Direction in their bio.”

In addition, Spencer added: “Sending death threats etc, you name it. Poor kids – hope they get help.”

