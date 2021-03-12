Susanna Reid has quelled fears that she will also leave GMB after Piers Morgan’s exit earlier in the week.

The GMB host, 50, told fans she has no intention of leaving the show after worried fans took to Twitter to ask why she wasn’t on air yesterday (Thursday March 11).

Tensions appeared high between Susanna and Piers on Monday (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Susanna Reid on GMB this week?

It has been a tumultuous week at GMB.

On Tuesday (March 9), Piers stormed off-set after a fiery debate with weather presenter Alex Beresford after the host once again slated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

And, later that evening, ITV announced that Piers had quit the show.

Read more: Susanna Reid will be ‘relieved’ Piers Morgan has quit GMB, body language expert claims

The following days saw a subdued atmosphere on-set, culminating in yesterday where Susanna was nowhere to be seen.

Worried fans asked why she wasn’t in her presenting chair.

Subsequently, a spokesperson told the Daily Star newspaper: “Susanna often takes Thursdays off and she will continue working has normal.”

Piers quit on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Emotional statement on GMB

The quote comes after Susanna issued an emotional on-air statement the day after Piers quit.

“There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say,” she said.

“But now Piers has decided to leave the programme.

Some of you may cheer and others may boo.

“Some of you may cheer and others may boo.

“He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Susanna looked “angry and upset” (Credit: ITV)

Susanna “angry and upset”

As Ranvir Singh stepped in to replace Piers on Wednesday’s show, a body language expert told ED! that Susanna was “angry and upset“.

Adrianne Carter said after she addressed viewers: “It sounds like a very caring and controlled, but a firm statement on Piers leaving.

Read more: Piers Morgan pays tribute to GMB team following his exit

“This suggests to me there is strong emotion being held in check.

“In my opinion, she seems upset and angry but is controlling her emotions firmly.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.