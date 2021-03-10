GMB star Susanna Reid appears “angry and upset” following the exit of co-host Piers Morgan, a body language expert has claimed.

The 50-year-old presenter was joined by Ranvir Singh on the programme today (March 10), where she delivered a solemn statement on Piers’ departure.

But while Susanna appeared to be holding it together, expert Adrianne Carter has revealed the star was doing her best to keep her emotions “in check”.

Susanna addressed Piers Morgan’s exit on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan GMB exit: What does the body language of Susanna Reid show?

Adrianne sat down to analyse Susanna’s statement and exclusively shared her thoughts with ED!.

The expert, who has previously appeared on This Morning, said: “The tone of her voice is very clipped and formal.

“It sounds like a very caring and controlled, but a firm statement on Piers leaving. This suggests to me there is strong emotion being held in check.

“In my opinion, she seems upset and angry but is controlling her emotions firmly.”

Adrianne also looked at Susanna alongside co-host Ranvir.

She noted the mum-of-two appeared to be “restrained” throughout a segment, in which Ranvir challenged Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

Susanna appeared alongside Ranvir Singh (Credit: ITV)

Adrianne explained: “The rapport that Susanna and Piers developed doesn’t exist yet between her and Ranvir. Their interactions are a bit stilted.

“Ranvir seems comfortable taking the lead and the ‘Piers’ role during this segment and Susanna seems like she is going along with it and is ok.”

Susanna does seem more restrained and controlled than normal

Furthermore, she said: “Susanna does seem more restrained and controlled than normal – she is definitely not relaxed.

“I don’t think this is anything to do with Ranvir, but rather with how she is feeling on the subject and the upset surrounding Piers’ exit.

“Maybe she is strongly against his quitting and feels the whole thing has got out of hand.”

The controversial host quit the programme yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Why did Piers Morgan quit?

Piers quit the show yesterday, with ITV announcing that he would be stepping down as anchor.

It came after a backlash and complaints over Piers’ comments about Meghan Markle‘s revelations in her Oprah interview.

Opening the show today, Susanna said: “He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans. You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview.

“He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

“There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme.

“Some of you may cheer and others may boo.”

Piers and Susanna have worked together for years (Credit: ITV)

In addition, she shared: “He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.

“It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.”

Meanwhile, Piers wrote on Twitter: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

As well as his comments on Meghan, the presenter also caused a stir after clashing with co-star Alex Beresford.

