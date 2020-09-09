Denise Welch in tears as she takes break from Twitter after coronavirus row with Piers Morgan

Denise Welch has shared a tearful video as she took a break from Twitter following her recent row with Piers Morgan.

The Loose Women star and GMB host clashed after Piers called her a “COVID denier” and insisted her views on the virus are “dangerous”.

Denise, 62, had previously argued that the media and government have overreacted to the virus and have been “scaremongering”.

However, the star has shared an emotional video to Instagram insisting she’s been trying to “find a balance to offset scaremongering”.

What did Denise Welch say?

Denise said: “I seem to spend most of my days at the moment being quite emotional.

“I have been accused of not caring and being a COVID-denier when in fact I care so much about the devastation that COVID is causing.

“To the people who have lost their lives directly to COVID and the people who are losing their lives because of COVID.”

Denise Welch said she’s been trying to “find a balance to offset scaremongering” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “All I have tried to do is to find a balance to offset the five months of scaremongering and fear-inducing anxiety.

“It is causing illness, mental and physical. I’ve just tried to balance ‘we’re all going to die’ with ‘we’re not all going to die.’

“So if I find out that hospitals had no COVID for weeks, I would broadcast that.

“One of the reasons being was that if we did hit a second wave, people would know that things have come on massively. We’re not where we were at March.”

Denise added: “We’re at a better standpoint than we were to deal with whatever happens.

Piers Morgan has called Denise’s comments about the virus “dangerous” (Credit: ITV)

“That’s all I’ve tried to do because five months of turning on the television and looking at newspaper headlines has been so destructive to people’s health.

“Mental health turns into physical health issues. Depression has doubled, anorexia has doubled,” as she became choked up.

Denise hits back

She said: “Cancer diagnosis’s are way down. I’m just trying to find a balance and I won’t be able to keep doing it because it’s going to have an adverse effect on me and my family.

Denise said she’s taking a break from Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“For those people saying things like COVID-denier, that is the worst thing you can say to somebody who has done nothing but tried to help to elevate the fear.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Denise said: “For those who don’t follow me on Instagram I’ve left a message on there.

“I’m going to be stepping back from here as it’s taking its toll, I will try and do my bit to balance the terror campaign and thank you for all your support.”

Piers criticised Denise after she made her comments about coronavirus on This Morning.

What did Piers Morgan say?

He wrote on Twitter: “Dumb, deluded & dangerous Covid-deniers like Denise Welch need to stop being given airtime.

“Her idiotic, ill-informed ramblings will cost lives by persuading people to think the virus isn’t a threat.”

