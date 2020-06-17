Piers Morgan celebrates as Good Morning Britain achieves highest rated ITV show

Piers Morgan has shared his delight after Good Morning Britain became the highest rated ITV show for the first time ever.

The controversial presenter and co-host Susanna Reid beat the likes of This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to the top spot.

Sharing the news with his 1.1million Instagram followers, Piers appeared ecstatic as he posted a snap of himself and Susanna sitting behind the morning show desk.

The 55-year-old exclaimed: "BREAKING: For the first time ever, ⁦‪@gmb‬⁩ was ITV's highest rated show (25.5% audience share) yesterday across the whole day/night.

"Thanks for watching and thanks to our brilliant editorial and production teams for all they've done during this pandemic."

The news will no doubt come as a relief to Piers, who has been the subject of 4,000 Ofcom complaints so far this year.

Piers and Susanna celebrated the news today (Credit: Splash)

What do fans think?

Fans were delighted for the popular ITV show, with one writing: "Genuinely, the reason why I get out of bed so early! You and Susanna are fab!"

Another gushed: "The show is getting better and better at the moment."

A third added: "Only one who asks the questions that we're not able to, well done Piers."

A fourth commented: "Watch you everyday! Love you Piers! You make me get out of bed in the morning."

Viewers praised Piers' hosting skills (Credit: Splash)

More success

The news comes weeks after the show received it's "highest ratings ever" earlier this month.

Piers celebrated the news about GMB's incredible ratings on Instagram.

He wrote: "Good Morning Britain had its highest ever ratings yesterday: "27% audience share, peaking at 32%.

"The longer the Govt boycotts us, the more people are tuning in. We'll keep challenging them in their cowardly absence. Thanks for watching!"

No nonsense Piers

Piers had drawn a fair bit of controversy for his confrontational style of presenting during the global pandemic.

He had wracked up Ofcom complaints after no-holds-barred interviews with MPs Helen Whately and Tobias Ellwood.

But the defiant host has vowed to continue grilling the government in a tough way.

