Piers Morgan's return to GMB brings 'highest ever ratings'

GMB host Piers Morgan is not one to hide his light under a bushel and this week was no exception.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was keen to share some good news with fans on his Instagram page.

The show hit peak ratings this week upon the return of Piers and Susanna Reid.

The pair had taken a week off for half term.

But it was an explosive return to form for Piers, who took the opportunity to lay into Dominic Cummings over his visit to Durham during lockdown.

He also tore into the government's 'sex ban' and had a lively discussion with Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood about it.

Rants from Piers have become a daily feature of life under coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Back in action

Piers had drawn a fair bit of controversy for his confrontational style of presenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

He had wracked up Ofcom complaints after no-holds-barred interviews with MPs Helen Whately and Tobias Ellwood.

The show even got 76 new complaints the day he came back to work after half term.

But defiant Piers has vowed to continue grilling the government in a tough way.

Piers has grilled Dr Hilary too (Credit: ITV)

Paying off

On Instagram, he celebrated the news about GMB's incredible ratings.

Piers wrote: "Good Morning Britain had its highest ever ratings yesterday: "27% audience share, peaking at 32%.

"The longer the Govt boycotts us, the more people are tuning in.

"We'll keep challenging them in their cowardly absence. Thanks for watching!"

Piers Morgan has generated 4,000 Ofcom complaints so far this year.

But he had a strong message recently for anyone who is offended by his style.

"If my style upsets people, don't watch! Watch something else," he said. "Nobody's forcing anyone to watch it.

"You've got a remote control in your hand, I really don't understand what the problem is."

