Wednesday 3rd June 2020
Piers Morgan refuses to apologise as guest Adee Phelan swears on GMB three times

Charitable celebrity hairdresser was furious with the government on GMB

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
GMB viewers are used to seeing Piers Morgan lose his rag on the breakfast show but he was out-outraged by a guest this morning (June 3).

He and Susanna Reid were joined on Good Morning Britain by celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan, who has spearheaded an initiative to give free products and styling to NHS workers.

GMB host Piers Morgan refused to say sorry as Adee Phelan swore (Credit: ITV)

But as he spoke about the incredible work NHS staff are doing and why we each have responsibility to do our bit, Adee grew enraged.

He railed against the government and Boris Johnson – and said the country deserves a leader like Winston Churchill, JF Kennedy or Martin Luther King.

During his impassioned rant, Adee swore three times – a no-no before the watershed.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid listened to Adee Phelan's impassioned plea on GMB (Credit: ITV)

While Susanna looked a little uncomfortable, Piers said: “Normally I’d issue a grovelling apology, but I’m prepared to take a hit from Ofcom and won’t apologise."

Viewer support

The host went on to explain that viewers were loving Adee’s interview segment. And he wasn’t wrong – Twitter was full of tweets praising him.

Adee Phelan explained his hair care packages for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Fruity but justified language. Well said."

Another agreed: "Adee, a man who talks sense and a man with so much passion. I agree, no apology needed."

A third wrote: "Anyone who complains to Ofcom about Adee's language should take a good hard look at themselves."

A fourth praised him: "Well done Adee for supporting the NHS and agreeing that NHS workers are the celebrities!"

One joked: "If I get a haircut from Adee I must remember not to mention the government."

Adee Phelan's NHS support

You can learn more about Adee's amazing work by following his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

Today I wanna thank everyone who has gone out of there way to help me with my nhs charity @maxim @paulsculfor @roxyhorner @sarahjaneinternational @missemmaglover @maxbeesley7 @mcguinness.paddy @cheftomkerridge @davidhaye @davidbeckham @p_wicks01 @mrcalumbest @leon_tattoos @dannylurve @darrenporker @ryanmcelhinney1 @jamiestevenshair @nickirwinhair @hairdressersjournal @creativeheadmag @mdlondon @americancrewuk @mariobadescu @joshlamonaca @charliegray248 @daletedwatkins @tony_jonesinit @skinsandneedlesbarbers @goldwelluk @beverlyc_hair @tonyrizzo2 @alternativehairshow @keuneuk @dirtyworks @kidwilcox and thank you to everyone who has donated to my justgiving link in my bio . But I need to keep getting 200 gift sets out every day so please any big product companies wholesalers hairdressers and barbers please keep giving as little or as much as you can . It’s making a huge difference. Just wanna finish with a special thank you to my sister @carmel_kavanagh for going back to work for the @nhsenglandldn @nhsmillion @nhswebsite 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#nhs #stayhome

A post shared by Aidan Phelan (@adee_phelan_5) on

Is it time for rules to be relaxed around some swearing on television?

