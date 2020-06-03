Piers Morgan refuses to apologise as guest Adee Phelan swears on GMB three times

GMB viewers are used to seeing Piers Morgan lose his rag on the breakfast show but he was out-outraged by a guest this morning (June 3).

He and Susanna Reid were joined on Good Morning Britain by celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan, who has spearheaded an initiative to give free products and styling to NHS workers.

GMB host Piers Morgan refused to say sorry as Adee Phelan swore (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan cruelly branded Chubadub by fat-shaming critic

But as he spoke about the incredible work NHS staff are doing and why we each have responsibility to do our bit, Adee grew enraged.

He railed against the government and Boris Johnson – and said the country deserves a leader like Winston Churchill, JF Kennedy or Martin Luther King.

'It's not right and it's not fair.' Celebrity hairdresser Adee Phelan passionately expresses his thoughts about the Prime Minister's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up to date with GMB weekdays from 6am on ITV and The ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/jgTswwRR7o — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 3, 2020

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

During his impassioned rant, Adee swore three times – a no-no before the watershed.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid listened to Adee Phelan's impassioned plea on GMB (Credit: ITV)

While Susanna looked a little uncomfortable, Piers said: “Normally I’d issue a grovelling apology, but I’m prepared to take a hit from Ofcom and won’t apologise."

Viewer support

The host went on to explain that viewers were loving Adee’s interview segment. And he wasn’t wrong – Twitter was full of tweets praising him.

Adee Phelan explained his hair care packages for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan attacks 'ridiculous' sex ban

One said: "Fruity but justified language. Well said."

Another agreed: "Adee, a man who talks sense and a man with so much passion. I agree, no apology needed."

Adee, a man who talks sense and a man with so much passion #Gmb I agree @piersmorgan no apology needed ✌🏻 — Nick Stoppani (@nickstoppani) June 3, 2020

A third wrote: "Anyone who complains to Ofcom about Adee's language should take a good hard look at themselves."

Anyone who complains to Ofcom about Adee 's language should take a good hard look at themselves.. #GMB #PiersMorgan — Katrina (@katrina1_) June 3, 2020

A fourth praised him: "Well done Adee for supporting the NHS and agreeing that NHS workers are the celebrities!"

#gmb @GMB @piersmorgan @susannareid100 hehehe cue the complaints to ofcom but well done Adee for supporting the NHS and agreeing that NHS workers are the celebrities! — Samantha Everitt (@sammyblessed) June 3, 2020

One joked: "If I get a haircut from Adee I must remember not to mention the government."

If I get a haircut from Adee I must remember not to mention the government 🥺 #GMB pic.twitter.com/CDHjcLcLPq — ☆Sarah☆ (@SLB1977_) June 3, 2020

Adee Phelan's NHS support

You can learn more about Adee's amazing work by following his Instagram page.

Is it time for rules to be relaxed around some swearing on television?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.