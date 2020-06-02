The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 2nd June 2020
TV

Piers Morgan admits he's gained weight on GMB as he's branded 'Chubadub'

Takeaway treats are too tempting in lockdown

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: GMB, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan admitted he has fallen victim to weight gain as a consequence of lockdown on today's GMB.

He told co-presenter Susanna Reid that he tries to be good during the day but in the evening his wife Celia suggests they get a Chinese delivery.

And, while she manages to evade piling on the pounds, he's not so lucky.

Piers Morgan admits he's bulked out a bit as he is fat shamed (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Piers Morgan attacks 'ridiculous' sex ban

The dad-of-four then revealed that TV critic Ally Ross had fat-shamed him, dubbing the former newspaper editor Chubadub.

Piers read out Ally's comments in full on the show, saying: "Production claim of the year [from] Piers Morgan: 'There’s just a handful of people in the Good Morning Britain studio, it’s the first time the presenters have outweighed the camera operators.'"

"Unlikely, Chubadub."

The 55-year-old is pretty used to being fat-shamed - back in March even Dr Hilary had a little pop at him.

If Daniel Craig stopped working out for three months he could have a body like yours.

Piers displayed an image of Daniel Craig wearing a papoose and then one of him naked, lying seductively by a roaring fire - and then suggested he knew which one would excite ladies more.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Dr Hilary quipped: "If Daniel Craig stopped working out for three months he could have a body like yours."

A shocked Piers shouted: "Oh, wow!" and Susanna said to Dr H: "Are you fat-shaming Piers Morgan?"

Dr Hilary had a little joke at Piers' expense (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lord Sugar mocks Piers Morgan's return to Good Morning Britain

Earlier that month, Piers demanded an apology from his co-star Andi Peters as he accused him of fat-shaming.

Who ate all the pies?

During a segment concerning British Pie Week, Andi said: "I wonder who’s eaten all the pies in this studio?"

Piers said: "You know what, mate?" to which Andi quickly replied: "Seriously, I was going to do the gag anyway and I thought: 'Shall I?' And I did. I went for it."

Piers, however, hit back: "Look, fat-shaming is actually really not acceptable any more in the workplace.

"You were talking the other day, you had your complaints about the way workplaces operate - I don’t like being fat-shamed by you, okay?"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

GMB Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan flips his lid over sex ban on GMB
Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures
Fans praise Junior Andre for his kindness towards big brother Harvey Price
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's video trolled by Princess Diana fans
Sex inside your home with someone from a different household is ILLEGAL from today
Risk of full lockdown returning as government warns of second spike due to sunny weather