Red-faced Andi Peters falls over live on GMB before embarrassing exchange with competition winner

Andi Peters was left red-faced on Good Morning Britain today (June 17).

While hosting the competition segment live from his back garden, the presenter tripped over.

Andi Peters suffered an embarrassing blunder on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters left red-faced

The embarrassing blunder came as he launched the show's £300k giveaway.

Ever the professional, he was able to keep a straight face and carried on with the big announcement.

However, shortly afterwards, he did get a little miffed after telling a GMB viewer they had won a cash prize – only for said viewer to admit they didn't know who he was.

"You're now £1,000 richer," he told the competition winner.

The GMB host fell over live on TV (Credit: ITV)

"Have you any idea of who I am?"

The confused GMB fan then confessed: "I"m not very good with names."

Andi then jokingly ended the conversation by closing his laptop.

The Good Morning Britain star has had a fair few on-air gaffes during lockdown.

Andi wasn't impressed when a competition winner admitted he didn't know his name (Credit: ITV)

GMB host's embarrassing gaffes revealed

Just a few weeks ago, he accidentally broke an expensive prop he had bought to decorate his garage with.

While speaking to Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, a dot matrix screen crashed onto the floor and broke.

Frustrated, he then hilariously started to punch the screen.

Andi then explained he'd used sticky tape to hold up the gadget but it had still fallen anyway.

Andi was left red-faced on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"I've got so many of these sticky things that hold literally all of this together," he snapped.

"You've let me down!"

During that same episode, poor Andi was left embarrassed once again after telling viewers he'd be calling a competition winner using his special Batman-inspired red telephone.

However, Ranvir pointed out that not only was it not plugged in, but it didn't even have a cord.

More stressed than ever, he hit back: "Look, the item is not on until 8.40am. I will plug it in by then!"

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

