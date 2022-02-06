Phillip Schofield has said sorry to Holly Willoughby after taking his latest Covid test.

The This Morning presenter, 59, indicated he would not be back on the show tomorrow as he shared his positive result on Instagram.

Other posts Phillip has shared on the social media platform this morning suggested he’s had quite the day today, too…

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby won’t reunite on Monday (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What has Phillip Schofield revealed on Instagram?

Ahead of sharing an update on his health, Phillip revealed his Sunday hasn’t exactly been very relaxing as he recovers from coronavirus.

Sharing a clip of water dripping onto a floor on Instagram Stories, it seems Phillip has sprung a leak.

However, he looked on the bright side, writing: “Life is full of small consolations.

“If I hadn’t tested positive and had gone to DOI the house would be flooded.”

Phillip Schofield looks on the bright side (Credit: Instagram @schofe)

Phillip also shared a view of a light fitting where water seemed to be coming through.

He added: “Remind me not to turn on that light!”

Light fitting seems to be leaking (Credit: Instagram @schofe)

Another Story appeared to show the light fitting after removal.

However, Phillip didn’t clarify whether the snap of the ceiling was in the same area as the light fitting or how apparent alterations had been made.

He did, however, joke he was ‘remaining calm’ about the matter.

What a Sunday! (Credit: Instagram @schofe)

What did Phillip Schofield say about his latest COVID result?

Minutes later, Phillip posted yet another Story – and this time it was a shot of a positive COVID test.

This really is the day that keeps on giving!

Implying it was a recent LFT, he captioned the Story: “This really is the day that keeps on giving!”

Tagging in Holly and This Morning’s Insta handles, Phillip said “sorry” and added and eye-rolling and sad-faced emoji to his upload.

Phillip Schofield produces another positive COVID result (Credit: Instagram @schofe)

Who has filled in for Phillip?

Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes have filled in for Phillip on This Morning since his initial diagnosis earlier this month.

It is thought Holly will be back on the ITV flagship show tomorrow (Monday February 7) following a leave of absence.

And Stephen Mulhern steps into Phillip’s co-hosting role on Dancing On Ice this evening (Sunday February 6).

