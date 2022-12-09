Ben Shephard breaks silence on claims Matt Hancock could host GMB

Matt Hancock recently announced the news he won’t run for Parliament in the next General Election and was immediately linked with a whole host of TV jobs.

One of those jobs was hosting Good Morning Britain.

Now, GMB host Ben Shephard has broken his silence on the possibility of the former Tory MP hosting his show next year.

Matt has been linked with a number of big TV jobs (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock news

Yesterday, it was reported that Matt had made the decision not to run for Parliament in the next General Election.

Since he made his announcement, bookmakers slashed odds on what his next career move is going to be.

William Hill the bookmakers announced that they have Matt at 2/1 to host Good Morning Britian in 2023.

They also revealed that they have the 44-year-old at evens to appear on Question Time too.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said: “Preparing to step down from Parliament at the next General Election, if not before, Matt Hancock could look to branch further into TV.

“Becoming the host of Good Morning Britain is a fancied step for the MP in 2023 at just 2/1, while an appearance on Question Time for the ex-Health Secretary is tipped at Evens.”

Ben spoke about Matt on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard breaks his silence on Matt Hancock MP hosting GMB

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Ben spoke about the possibility of Matt hosting the show.

“We know that he won’t stand in the next election,” he said.

“There’s been pretty short odds that he’s going to be hosting Good Morning Britain in the near future,” he continued.

He then said: “I’m intrigued to understand what Matt Hancock thinks is the opportunity…

“The transition from a parliamentarian, from MP, from cabinet minister into a media life is not a simple transition just because he’s had a go on a reality TV show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh)

Matt reunites with jungle campmates

Elsewhere, Matt was reunited with some of his fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates last night (Thursday, December 8).

The former Health Secretary was in attendance at Seann Walsh‘s comedy show in Soho yesterday.

Boy George was also present at the event.

After the show, Seann shared a picture of himself, Matt, and Boy George having drinks after the show.

Matt’s girlfriend, Gina Coladangleo also joined the I’m A Celebrity stars for drinks.

“Campmates reunited,” Seann captioned the snap.

“This will never be normal!!! Thanks to all that came to the show tonight,” he added.

His fans were divided, however.

“Are you kidding? What a shame, drinking with Matt Hancock. I’ve lost all respect now,” one fan commented.

“Why would anyone choose to hang around with Matt Hancock?” another wrote.

“Choosing to spend time with Matt? Surely life’s not that bad my man,” a third said.

Others were less angry. “I cannot believe you got Boy George to come for a social with MH outside of the jungle,” one fan wrote.

