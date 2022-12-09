Matt Hancock dealt blow by former I’m A Celebrity star following jungle furore

In Matt Hancock news, the Conservative MP has been dealt a blow by another former I’m A Celebrity campmate.

Mr Hancock has now returned to his political job after his stint as a reality show contestant.

But the 44-year-old recently declared he won’t stand for his West Sussex constituency again.

However, a fellow veteran of the ITV series down under hinted Mr Hancock probably shouldn’t rely on a career as an author when he leaves the House of Commons for good.

Former reality contestant Matt Hancock has returned to his job in the House of Commons (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Matt Hancock news

In a letter informing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he intends to step away from his seat, Mr Hancock gave a clue about his possible future.

He announced: “I want to do things differently.

“I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore.

“New ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.”

His Pandemic Diaries book claims to give the inside story on the UK’s response to COVID.

But now a fellow Tory – who also previously shared a ministerial brief for health – has revealed she isn’t sure it will trouble the uppermost reaches of the bestselling charts.

Matt Hancock finished in third place on the reality series (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Ex I’m A Celebrity star speaks out

Edwina Currie, who resigned from the government in 1988 during the salmonella-in-eggs controversy, took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2014.

She finished in fourth place in the series won by Superbike champ Carl Fogarty.

But while Ms Currie, 76, didn’t match the bronze medal position Mr Hancock ended up in, she has written six novels and four works of non-fiction.

And she seems to doubt whether Mr Hancock’s book will be snapped up off the shelves.

Edwina Currie pictured during her time on I’m A Celebrity in 2014 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘Will Matt Hancock fans buy his book?’

Speaking with Slingo, Ms Currie pondered how Mr Hancock may regard himself after being on I’m A Celeb.

She said: “I suspect that he thinks having done well in the jungle and nearly won it, that this will boost his standing outside.

“I don’t think that this will work, it’s very hard to tell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Hancock (@matthancockmp)

Ms Currie also noted she feels fans of his might not be interested in his book.

She went on: “Twitter is still aghast at the idea that Matt Hancock had millions of people voting for him, but he did.

“Are they the kind of people who would buy his book? I wouldn’t have thought so. It’s not exactly the showbiz pandemic diaries.

“It is not about the wonderful people he’s met in his life or the funny stories he could tell about pop groups or soap stars.

Is it going to be a bestseller? I wouldn’t have thought so.

“It’s not about that, it’s about what went on in the darkest days of our recent history in lockdown.

“It is going to be of interest to historians and to anyone who is involved in an inquiry.

“But is it going to be a bestseller? I wouldn’t have thought so.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock reveals ‘guilt’ over girlfriend Gina Coladangelo

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.