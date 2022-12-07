Matt Hancock in bombshell news following jungle drama

Matt Hancock has shared some news today that he won’t be standing for the Conservatives in the next general election.

The politician, who recently finished in third place on I’m A Celebrity, shared his letter he sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today.

In it, Mr Hancock, 44, said it’s been an “honour” to serve as the MP for West Suffolk but he now wants “to do things differently”.

Matt Hancock has said he won’t be standing for the Conversatives at the next General Election (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Hancock news

In the letter, Mr Hancock said: “Dear Rishi, I am writing to tell you that I do not intend to stand for the Conservatives at the next General Election.

“I am very grateful for my conversation with the Chief Whip last week, in which he made clear he would restore the whip in due course, but that is now not necessary.”

He continued: “It has been an honour to serve as Member of Parliament for West Suffolk over the past twelve years.

“I am very proud of what we achieved.”

My letter to the Prime Minister 👇 I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds pic.twitter.com/PPvWB6McyM — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 7, 2022

Matt ‘proud’ of work in Government

Mr Hancock went on to say that he’s also “incredibly proud” of what “we achieved in my nine years in Government”.

He included the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic, for example the “shorter lockdown” and vaccine rollout.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

He added: “I am incredibly grateful for the loyal members of my team in Suffolk, in Parliament, in Government, and in the NHS who helped make all this possible.

“I am proud to have supported you to become Prime Minister and wish you the best in facing the challenges ahead.”

He concluded the statement: “I want to do things differently.

“I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore.

Matt Hancock finished third on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on Twitter

“New ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds.

“I look forward to championing the issues that are dear to my heart…

“…including better support for dyslexic children who get a raw deal from the education system.

“It has been an honour to serve in Parliament and represent the people of West Suffolk.

“I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways.”

Mr Hancock’s letter comes shortly after his surprisingly successful stint on I’m A Celebrity.

He entered the jungle in November, sparking much outrage online including thousands of Ofcom complaints.

Twitter reaction to Hancock’s letter

Some people didn’t believe he should have been allowed on the show following his affair and breaking of social distancing guidance.

However, he ended up finishing in third place beating the likes of Mike Tindall and Boy George.

Many people on Twitter are divided over his letter as one said: “Get out NOW, you utter disgrace.”

I look forward to championing the issues that are dear to my heart.

Another ranted: “Thanks for nothing, Matt. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

However, one person wrote: “Great letter, you’re doing a great job. Keep fighting for what you believe.”

Another agreed: “Matt I sincerely hope that whatever you decide to do makes you happy.”

Read more: Boy George accuses other campmates of ‘bullying’ Matt Hancock as he reveals his ‘only problem’ with MP

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.