The latest I’m A Celebrity news suggested the show has been hit with a wave of Ofcom complaints.

The total number has reportedly risen above 3,000 – and many are said to be in defence of Matt Hancock.

I’m A Celebrity finally made its triumphant return to the Aussie jungle earlier this month after a two-year break during the pandemic.

As expected, the show came back with a bang and a ton of drama – from Love Islander Olivia Atwood dropping out of the show within 48 hours, to fans fuming over the celebs’ “easy” trials.

The MP is one of the most controversial contestants ever (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Show returns with a bang

However, the most controversial contestant of this year’s show, and possibly ever, is the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Matt was forced to resign in 2021 after he was caught breaking his own social distancing restrictions. The MP was snapped cheating on his wife by kissing his aide Gina.

The Tory MP’s arrival was met with intense backlash from the public and the celebs in the jungle, who expressed their views on Matt being on the show.

As a result, TV regulator Ofcom revealed it has now received a staggering amount of complaints, with the total reaching over 3,000.

The MP has had to endure a lot of trials, so is this what the complaints relate to? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: What are the complaints about?

According to the Daily Mail, the TV watchdog has revealed it has received 3,287 complaints – 1,764 of which are related to Matt’s presence in the jungle.

However, it added the majority of the other complaints relate to the treatment of Matt.

The remaining 1,523 complaints have been in defence of Matt, slamming the poor treatment he’s received while on the show.

However, the exact nature and content of the complaints has not been made public.

Ofcom statement on Matt’s involvement

The complaints came after a petition calling for him to be axed from the jungle was published.

This racked up over 45,000 signatures and was seemingly ignored by ITV.

In a statement at the time, Ofcom said: “It’s worth being aware that under our rules, in principle – and taking into account freedom of expression – there’s no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.”

“However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence,” it continued.

The statement then added: “How they do that editorially, is up to them.”

ED! has approached ITV for a comment.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9:00pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Read more: I’m A Celeb news: Matt Hancock broke Government rules over jungle stint, watchdog says

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.