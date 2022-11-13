I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the jungle after just 48 hours, but why did she leave the show?

Rumours circulated over her departure, but now the star has revealed the truth.

Olivia has spoken out about how frightened she felt when doctors rushed her to hospital.

A routine blood test – something that all campmates undergo regularly and at random throughout their time on the show – gave serious cause for concern. Olivia was then taken out of camp and sent straight to hospital.

Olivia was thrilled to get the opportunity to do I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m A Celebrity?

The blood test revealed she was dangerously anaemic.

It also showed low sodium and potassium levels so she was sent to A&E.

Opening up to The Mail on Sunday, Olivia said: “I was so scared. I was like ‘what the hell is wrong with me?'”

She explained that she had had the same blood tests done in England before flying out to Australia and they were fine.

The reality star also said she felt “absolutely fine”.

She went on to say: “I didn’t know what to think. I was wondering if I had picked up a virus or was I pregnant. All of these things were going through my head.

“It was absolutely frightening.”

Although the tests at the hospital came back normal, ITV bosses decided it was too risky to send her back into the I’m A Celebrity camp.

After spending the night in a hotel to get some sleep, ITV execs sat down with Olivia and told her they were worried her iron levels would drop again and it could be “detrimental to [her] health and wellbeing”.

It also meant she wouldn’t be insured to take part, so there was no way ITV could take a chance on sending her back in.

Olivia admits she was “absolutely devastated” and burst into tears.

She told how she had loved everything about her brief time on the show.

The reality star was voted a VIP on her first day (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Olivia on I’m A Celebrity

Olivia returned to the UK straight after the decision, but had been a firm favourite to win the show.

The star had been voted as a VIP campmate, enabling her to enjoy delicious treats outside a beautiful building.

Olivia chose fellow campmate Chris Moyles to join her in the VIP section. However not long after, they were both tasked with skydiving out of a helicopter.

Although they were both terrified, they did it.

Fans loved her and wrote on Twitter how much.

“I think Olivia stands a good chance of winning this you know,” said one.

Another tweeted: “I can’t lie, Olivia Attwood Queen of the Jungle already sounds pretty good.”

Jumping out of a helicopter proved to be the least of Olivia’s concerns (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Olivia leaves the jungle

After her exit, Olivia’s reps posted to her Instagram Story: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

They added: “You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will back on your screens in the new year. Ps who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now?”

There were reports that the reason for Olivia leaving was related to Covid. However, the star’s Instagram account shut down the claims.

“For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to Covid reasons,” a spokesperson said.

