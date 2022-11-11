I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after leaving the jungle.

The Love Island star’s departure was announced less than 24 hours after the show’s launch episode on Sunday November 6.

At the time, ITV said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Olivia was voted as a VIP campmate (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood ‘breaks silence’

Taking to her Instagram Story today (November 11), Olivia thanked her fans for the “messages and love”.

And, while she didn’t confirm while she’d left the jungle, the post did tease that we’d find out the reasons soon.

The post read: “Thank you again for all the messages and love.”

Suggesting that her account was still being run by her management, it added: “Olivia will be back soon.”

The star has now returned to the United Kingdom.

Olivia Attwood’s time in the jungle

Despite Olivia’s short time on I’m A Celebrity, she was already a fan favourite.

The star had been voted as a VIP campmate, enabling her to enjoy delicious treats outside a beautiful building.

Olivia chose fellow campmate Chris Moyles to join her in the VIP section. However not long after, they were both tasked with skydiving out of a helicopter.

Although they were certainly fearful, they both completed the challenge.

Olivia had to skydive out of a helicopter (Credit: ITV)

Olivia was sad to leave I’m A Celebrity

After her exit, her Instagram Story read: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

They added: “You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will back on your screens in the new year. Ps who’s going to roast Matt Hancock now?”

There were reports that the reason for Olivia leaving was related to Covid. However, the star’s Instagram account shut down the claims.

“For clarity, Olivia did not leave the jungle due to Covid reasons,” a spokesperson said.

A TV insider also claimed to The Sun: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.”

They added: “Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair. As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

