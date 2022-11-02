I’m A Celebrity’s Olivia Attwood: When is her wedding to Bradley Dack? What is Love Island star’s net worth?

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood is no stranger to wearing bikinis on TV given that she shot to fame on Love Island.

One of the first stars to land in Australia, Olivia is actually a firm favourite to win the series.

Bookies William Hill name her as the one to watch. So could she be Queen of the Jungle?

Here’s all you need to know about the reality TV star as she heads into the I’m A Celebrity jungle…

Olivia was an early arrival in Australia for the series (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Olivia Attwood?

Olivia Attwood found fame on ITV2 dating show Love Island.

She took part in series three of the show, which aired in the summer of 2017.

She was paired with Chris Hughes, but their turbulent relationship didn’t go the distance.

But more on that later…

Why is Olivia Attwood famous?

Olivia is famous for her fiery personality, which made her a bit of a Marmite figure on Love Island.

Some viewers loved her feisty comebacks at boyfriend Chris – others slated her.

So how will she fare in the Australian jungle? Time will tell…

Where’s Olivia Attwood from?

Olivia hails from Guildford, Surrey.

However, she’s lived in London and Alberta, Canada, as well as Surrey.

She now lives in Cheshire with her football beau Bradley Dack.

Their home forms the backdrop of her reality TV show, Olivia Meets Her Match.

She’s also mum to rescue dogs Lilo and Stitch.

How tall is Olivia Attwood? What is her height and age?

Olivia is 5ft 11in tall.

She was born on May 2 1991, which makes her 31 years old.

Does Olivia Attwood have a sister?

Olivia does have a sister – and a brother, too.

Her sister is called Georgia and her brother’s name is Max.

Max, who is younger than Olivia, studies political science and economics at the University of Calgary in Canada.

Georgia is an executive search consultant and a part-time model.

The trio’s mum is called Jenny and has appeared on Olivia’s reality shows, including Love Island.

Their dad is called Kai and Olivia has said he’s half German.

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood is engaged to Bradley Dack (Credit: Splash News)

Who’s Olivia Attwood engaged to?

Olivia is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack.

He plays for Blackburn Rovers Football Club in Lancashire.

The pair were actually together before her stint on Love Island and rekindled their romance after her split from Chris Hughes in 2018.

Bradley proposed to Olivia in Dubai in 2019.

And she’s even revealed he makes her call him “Daddy” in bed!

Are Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack married?

Olivia and Bradley have postponed their wedding numerous times – and last year she said it was her decision to cancel the nuptials altogether.

She told the Daily Mail last year: “We have cancelled our wedding. I made the final decision and I feel like Brad was more upset than me.

“A lot of the wedding stress lands on the woman typically… I don’t want to do something and rush it.

“We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married,” she added.

When is Olivia Attwood getting married?

She has said they’ll tie the knot in 2023.

Olivia Attwood on I’m A Celebrity

The reality TV star is the first-ever Love Island to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Landing in Australia, she admitted that she’s going to miss sex, her fiancé and her dogs.

“I mean, four weeks and no [bleep]ing, what can you do?” she quipped to The Mirror.

Olivia also revealed she’s worried about how her personality will go down in camp

She said: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Olivia admitted she hasn’t packed many bikinis because “we’re not allowed very many”.

She also revealed why she’s signed up to the show.

“My friends and family have always wanted me to do this show so lets see how it goes. I love Ant and Dec, I have grown up watching them. They are British TV icons,” she said.

Olivia Attwood met Chris Hughes on Love Island but the relationship was a turbulent one (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood on Love Island

Olivia appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island and spent most of the series coupled up – and arguing – with Chris Hughes.

After leaving the show in third place, the pair landed their own spin-off show – Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On.

However, their romance was over before the show even aired, with the couple breaking up in February 2018.

The series was cut down from the originally commissioned six episodes – and their split played out on the show.

Chris explained they just “wasn’t happy any more”.

Olivia Attwood on Celebs Go Dating

Olivia opened up about their reasons behind the split when she signed up for Celebs Go Dating towards the end of 2018.

Speaking to camera, she said: “Obviously I was with Chris. That’s the hardest one for me to talk about right now, because I feel like it’s still really raw.

“Unfortunately one of the most toxic relationships I’ve ever been involved in. I think we just battled over everything.”

However, her time on the show was marred by rumours she wasn’t actually single while on the show and was actually dating Bradley.

Olivia denied the claims.

Olivia Attwood attended the NTAs before jetting off to Oz (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood on Getting Filthy Rich

The blonde beauty most recently explored the big bucks up for grabs on OnlyFans for Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich.

She kept her clothes firmly on for the series, but did attempt to sell pictures of her underwear drawer to her admirers.

And she was also in the room as couples filmed explicit content – something which made her blush!

Elsewhere, Olivia appeared on The Only Way Is Essex for 16 episodes.

She joined in series 24 and left in 2020 at the end of series 26.

What is Olivia Attwood’s net worth?

Olivia Attwood has a net worth of £1.2 million, it has been reported – and that’s before her I’m A Celebrity appearance.

And, with almost two million Instagram followers, it’s claimed she can earn more than £2,500 per sponsored post.

I’m A Celebrity star Olivia Attwood on her ADHD diagnosis

Olivia has previously opened up about her ADHD diagnosis.

She opened up during an episode of Loose Women on ITV.

Olivia said: “Later in life I found myself with a severe battle of anxiety and depression, came under the care of a psychiatrist who specialised in ADHD.

“It was a stroke of luck that it was diagnosed. [It’s] state of being constantly overwhelmed.”

She then went on to explain: “Through my teens and early twenties when it wasn’t managed, I acted without thinking, it caused myself and people around me a lot of stress.”

“The amazing doctor who I was actually treated by, when I was with her for a couple of hours she was like: ‘Have you ever been diagnosed with ADHD?’ and I was like: ‘Yeah, as a child, but you can’t have it as an adult, can you?’

“And she was like: ‘You absolutely can. I think not being aware of your ADHD tendencies has led you to be really hyperactive and then you’re dealing with anxiety and that’s brought on depression.’

“So it’s a chicken and egg situation,” she added.

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

