I’m A Celebrity viewers worried over Boy George following Matt Hancock’s appearance

Matt Hancock made his I’m A Celebrity debut last night (Wednesday, November 9) after much buildup.

However, the celebrities were divided, with Boy George in particular not being happy about the former Health Secretary’s involvement.

Viewers are worried that the legendary singer is going to walk now that the MP is in the jungle.

Boy George talks about Matt Hancock being on I’m A Celebrity

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Matt finally meet his fellow campmates.

The first meeting between the MP and the other celebrities was awkward, to say the least.

And it doesn’t seem as though everyone is entirely happy that the former Health Secretary is in the jungle.

Speaking to Scarlette Douglas, Boy George said: “You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.”

He continued, saying: “I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, and I was like ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

Boy George unhappy with Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

The singer then continued, saying: “It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now.

“I would have gone when he walked in.”

Later, in the Bush Telegraph, a tearful Boy George made his feelings clear once more.

“If I had lost my mum, I would go,” he reiterated.

“And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?” he continued.

“I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

Viewers worry Boy George will walk

Upon hearing Boy George air his thoughts about Matt Hancock, a number of fans took to Twitter to air their concerns.

Many are worried that the star could walk.

“I hope Boy George doesn’t leave because of Matt Hancock I will understand though, I couldn’t share my space with him for 3 minutes never mind 3 weeks,” one viewer tweeted.

“Nooo! I don’t want boy George to leave! I get it though! Opinions and views are strong tbf,” another wrote.

“Already Boy George wants to leave. Sorry, #ImACeleb big mistake putting Matt Hancock in. Dynamics have changed totally,” a third said.

“BOY GEORGE!!!! YOU CAN’T LEAVE,” another cried.

