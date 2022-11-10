I’m A Celebrity fans insist Matt Hancock ‘should be given a chance’ as they admit they ‘actually like him’

Matt Hancock finally entered the jungle on I’m A Celebrity last night alongside Seann Walsh.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that there’s been much controversy over former health secretary Matt‘s appearance on the show.

Many feared he would ‘ruin’ the programme and others signed a petition to stop him heading into the Aussie jungle.

However, after his debut last night (November 9), it seems some people have already changed their minds on him.

Matt Hancock entered the jungle last night and the reaction has been divided (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock enters jungle

As he made his way to the secret camp – Mole Headquarters – Matt suffered a slightly mishap as he tripped on the iconic I’m A Celeb bridge leaving viewers in hysterics.

Shortly after, he met Seann and the pair instantly bonded before taking on their first Bushtucker trial together.

The trial left both viewers and hosts Ant and Dec in fits of laughter as the pair struggled to make their way through tunnels filled with slime and critters.

Viewers admitted they’re warming to Matt after his arrival (Credit: ITV)

Matt also left viewers in hysterics when he accidentally spat on Seann at the trial area.

After the trial, Matt and Seann entered main camp and the MP received a mixed reaction from his fellow campmates.

However, as viewers started to get to know Matt and thanks to his hilarious blunders and antics, it seems some are warming to him and want to give him a chance.

One person said on Twitter: “I actually like Matt. People need to give him a chance.”

Another tweeted: “Controversial, perhaps, but I like Matt Hancock! It made me [laugh] when @ChrisMoyles asked him to say ‘next slide please’.

“I hope he does well and I hope people give him a chance.”

I actually like Matt. People need to give him a chance.

One added: “Might be unpopular, but I say give Matt Handcock a chance to show his real self then make a decision.”

Another wrote: “Tell me why I like Matt after that episode?!? He’s actually funny.”

Some viewers urged people to give Matt a chance (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity reaction

But there’s still some people who are fuming over his appearance regardless of the laughs last night.

One ranted: “He should never have been awarded such an incredible experience like #ImACeleb.

“He so undeserving of this chance of a once in a lifetime huge epic adventure! @ITV dropped the ball here like read the room ffs.”

Another raged: “Sorry but Matt Hancock can try and show his so called ‘real side’ all he wants.

“The decisions he made during the most saddest times this country had ever seen… will never be forgotten or forgiven. Some things just can’t be mended.”

A third said: “I just hope this isn’t going to turn into the Matt Hancock show tbh if it does, I’ll be switching off.”

Tonight, Matt will face his second Bushtucker trial of the series as he takes on Tentacles of Terror.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

