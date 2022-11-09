I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock finally made his entrance into the jungle tonight (November 9) but he suffered a mishap just minutes into the show.

The former health secretary arrived in a separate camp with fellow newbie Seann Walsh.

Seann arrived at the Mole Headquarters, a separate camp to the main camp, shortly before MP Matt turned up.

However, Matt suffered an unfortunate but hilarious blunder as he made his way into the camp.

Matt Hancock tripped on the bridge just minutes into his arrival, leaving viewers in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock arrives in I’m A Celeb and trips on bridge

As Matt made his way along the iconic I’m A Celeb bridge, he tripped and had to grab onto the rope to balance himself.

Of course, viewers picked up on the moment immediately and took to Twitter to express their laughter.

One person said: “Matt stacking it on the bridge, why is everything 10x funnier cause it’s him hahaha.”

Another added: “Him walking – sorry, falling – over the bridge was hilarious.”

A third wrote “HE NEARLY FELL OFF THE BRIDGE HAAHAHAH this is gonna be brilliant.”

Another mocked: “Matt Hancock LITERALLY falling at the first hurdle (the bridge).”

Meanwhile, one tweeted: “Oh my god he fell on the bridge… this is one of the most surreal moments of telly I’ve ever ever seen.”

Matt then suffered another blunder as he accidentally spat on Seann before their Bushtucker trial.

What did Seann Walsh say to Matt Hancock?

Seann said: “Eugh!” as he wiped his eye. He added: “You just spat all over my face!”

Others were in hysterics over Seann’s reaction to Matt entering the Mole Headquarters.

As Seann spotted the MP walking in, he burst into giggles and struggled to control it.

He said in the Bush Telegraph: “Matt Han…. [laughs]…. I can’t… Matt Han… [laughs].”

Seann’s reaction left viewers amused and many admitted they could relate!

Seann Walsh’s reaction to Matt Hancock

One laughed: “Seann Walsh is absolutely brilliant already, his laughing at Matt has done me in.”

Another added: “Seann Walsh is absolutely killing me hahahahahah not even hiding the fact that everyone hates Matt Hancock.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Seann’s reaction to Matt is too funny.”

Later, Matt and Seann will enter main camp to meet their fellow campmates. But will it go well? Or will Matt face questions over his behaviour in Government?

