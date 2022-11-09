I’m A Celebrity fans amused over Sue Cleaver’s behaviour towards Matt Hancock

I’m A Celeb star Sue Cleaver amused viewers tonight with her reaction to Matt Hancock arriving in camp.

The former health secretary arrived in camp alongside fellow newbie Seann Walsh – the moment viewers have all been waiting for this series.

The reaction from the campmates appeared divided to say the least and viewers soon spotted Sue’s response.

Sue Cleaver was caught ‘rolling her eyes’ as Matt entered the camp, according to I’m A Celeb viewers (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celeb

As Matt walked into camp, the celebrities looked shocked.

Viewers spotted Coronation Street actress Sue looking up and she appeared to roll her eyes.

The reaction left many people watching in hysterics and they shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “DID SUE ROLL HER EYES HAHAHA.”

Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock have entered the I’m A Celeb camp (Credit: ITV)

Another replied: “She absolutely did.”

A third tweeted: “Sue looks like she’s about to murder Hancock with her eyes!”

Another added: “Sue’s eye roll is everything.”

“Sue’s eye roll. Iconic,” someone else said, adding a laughing face emoji.

In the Bush Telegraph, Sue admitted: “I don’t know what to say.”

Matt Hancock has entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle tonight (Credit: ITV)

What has Sue said about Matt Hancock?

Back in camp, Sue asked Matt and Seann how many stars they had won in their Bushtucker trial.

They revealed that they had bagged six stars.

However, Sue asked: “How many stars were there to get?”

Matt has a tough hill to climb, but he’s put himself on that hill and for me as a journalist, I have to ask him why.

Matt replied: “11,” to which Sue said: “11… yeah…”

Meanwhile, in the Bush Telegraph with Seann, Matt said: “They weren’t desperately impressed with six stars were they?”

A bit later on, Sue said to an emotional Boy George: “Why he came in and what he’s doing here, it’s not our responsibility and it’s not for us to take on.”

Charlene White quizzes Matt Hancock

Earlier, Charlene White quizzed Matt on why he decided to do the show.

Matt said: “Because there’s, honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that. I’ve got a sense of adventure.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans in hysterics as Matt Hancock suffers unfortunate mishap minutes into arrival

Speaking in the Telegraph, Charlene said: “Matt has a tough hill to climb, but he’s put himself on that hill and for me as a journalist, I have to ask him why.”

At the end of tonight’s show, Ant and Dec told Matt that he will face the next Bushtucker trial.

He admitted: “I knew it was going to be me and I still felt nervous!”

You might have to get used to this Matt…

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tomorrow night, from 9pm.

What did you think of Sue’s reaction to Matt on I’m A Celeb? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.