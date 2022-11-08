Matt Hancock hasn’t even set foot in the I’m A Celebrity jungle yet, but the MP has suffered a major double blow ahead of his arrival.

A petition to ban Mr Hancock from entering the hit ITV show has topped 44,000 signatures – after his casting caused huge outrage.

Meanwhile, bookies have predicted that Mr Hancock will face the most Bushtucker trials during his stint.

Matt Hancock is set to enter the Aussie jungle any day now (Credit: YouTube)

Matt Hancock petition

The COVID Bereaved Families for Justice group started the petition.

They say his appearance will cause cause ‘real pain and anguish’ to the bereaved.

Mr Hancock, who had to resign as Health Secretary last year after being caught kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo and breaking pandemic social distancing rules, is reportedly being paid £350k for appearing on the show.

Following the news, furious Brits set up a petition calling for his removal.

Brits were furious to hear Matt will be joining I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Petition claims Matt’s appearance will cause ‘real pain’ to viewers

“Reverse your decision to bring Matt Hancock onto I’m A Celebrity,” the families wrote on the page.

“His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

They continued: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’.

“He’s the health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy…

“…rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government says it all about the sort of his person he is.”

His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19

The petition was launched earlier this month (November 2).

Now it has had more than 43,000 signatures ahead of his arrival in the jungle.

The MP may endure the most Bushtucker trials this series (Credit: Splash News)

Matt Hancock odds

Elsewhere, bookies Betfair has dealt Mr Hancock another blow as they predicted he’ll face the most Bushtucker trials during his stint.

Odds have become slashed to 4/7 from Evens for Mr Hancock to do the most trials.

He’s already the 4/7 favourite to do the most public voted bush tucker trials…

Meanwhile, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “As Matt Hancock is set to enter the jungle in tonight’s episode, the odds suggest that he will be in line for plenty of trials.

“Before he has even stepped foot in the jungle, he’s already the 4/7 favourite to do the most public voted bush tucker trials…

“…and 3/1 to break the record of the most bushtucker trials in a series.”

