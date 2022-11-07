Charlene White’s heartache over aunt’s death amid Covid as I’m A Celebrity fans predict Matt Hancock ‘grilling’

Charlene White of I’m A Celebrity fame suffered heartache after her aunt sadly passed away from Covid-19 back in 2020.

Now fans believe she’ll be the first to confront Matt Hancock over his and the government’s handling of the pandemic once he enters the jungle.

Charlene sadly lost a close family member during the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Charlene on family death

Earlier this year, during an episode of Loose Women, Charlene revealed that she had lost her aunt to Covid-19 in 2020.

The 42-year-old broke down on the show as she recalled not being able to hug her family members during the funeral.

She also took the opportunity to slam MPs who broke the rules during the pandemic.

Mr. Hancock, of course, resigned after being caught breaking social distancing rules.

“My family stuck by the rules,” Charlene said during the emotional chat back in January.

“We had to bury family members without being able to hug each other,” she continued.

“I stood by the graveside as grave diggers were filling that grave and watching my cousin was in floods of tears and not being able to hug her because we were following the rules.”

Matt Hancock could be in for a grilling from Charlene White (Credit: CoverImages.com)

I’m A Celeb fans predict Charlene to grill Matt

Fans are of the opinion that Charlene will be one of the first to grill Mr. Hancock when he arrives in the jungle.

Plenty of viewers have taken to Twitter over the last few days to speculate on what Charlene’s reaction will be when she sees the former Health Secretary appear in the jungle.

“Charlene White is gonna read Matt Hancock to filth,” one viewer tweeted.

“Charlene White is gonna beef Matt Hancock on that jungle and I can’t wait to see it,” another wrote.

Additionally, a third said: “Charlene White will wipe the floor with Matt Hancock!”

“I feel for Charlene White in all this. Probably nice for her to get away from politics for a few weeks, only to probably be stuck as a mediator between Chris Moyles and Matt Hancock,” another said.

One tweeted: “Me waiting for Charlene to grill Matt Hancock about his [bleep] up handling of the pandemic.”

Matt Hancock’s debut on I’m A Celebrity is creeping ever closer (Credit: ITV)

When is Matt heading into the jungle?

Viewers tuning in last night (Sunday, November 6) were disappointed not to see Mr. Hancock appear.

However, the 44-year-old’s entrance is coming very, very soon.

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Vick Hope, the entertainment correspondent, revealed when Mr. Hancock will be making his jungle debut.

“He’s set to enter camp on Wednesday,” she revealed.

Some viewers weren’t impressed with the lack of a disgraced MP on the show yesterday.

“Are you [bleeping] joking?? Have I just wasted 1hr45mins just to see Matt Hancock when HE ISNT EVEN THERE??!!” one viewer ranted.

“Where the [bleep] is Hancock?!?!????!” another tweeted.

Read more: Matt Hancock ‘given special treatment’ ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut amid ‘draining’ isolation period

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 7) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.