Matt Hancock ‘given special treatment’ ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut amid ‘draining’ isolation period

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock has reportedly experienced ‘special treatment’ ahead of his debut in the jungle.

It’s a claim that may ruffle some feathers in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

The 44-year-old politician knows controversy all too well. Serving as Health Secretary between 2018 and 2021, many criticised him for the Conservatives’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since announcing his participation in this year’s series, Hancock has lost the whip in parliament. Even current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken out against his decision to join the show, saying he’s “very disappointed” in him.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak isn’t happy with Matt Hancock’s stint on I’m A Celeb this year (Credit: YouTube)

Hancock is still the MP for West Suffolk. His endurance in politics is allegedly the reason he’s being given special treatment ahead of his entrance into the jungle.

Matt Hancock given ‘special treatment’ on I’m A Celebrity

Unlike other contestants in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Hancock has reportedly been give more access to technology before being sent into the jungle.

For a start, reports claim he’s been granted permission to keep hold of his work phone. This alleged decision was made as part of a deal that ITV bosses struck with the former cabinet member.

He’s also been allowed to talk to his personal adviser over software such as Zoom, sources claim.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to Hancock expanded on the reasoning behind this decision.

“Matt has been given a different arrangement during his isolation period to the other contestants,” they explained. “He has been allowed his phone and laptop so that he can carry on working and keep in touch with his constituents.”

Matt Hancock has amassed many critics ranging from media figures to the public (Credit: LBC/YouTube)

Most likely realising this move is contentious, the source added: “Matt does not have his personal phone at all and any laptop access is for constituency and Zoom work purposes only while in quarantine. Matt does not have general internet access. It has been agreed that Matt will be informed about any urgent constituency matter.”

The insider added that some of the stars found the isolation process “extremely difficult and emotionally draining”.

The source also revealed more eyebrow-raising information about Hancock’s time as a contestant.

His partner, with whom he had an affair, Gina Coladangelo, will apparently be flying to Australia to see him once he’s out.

Moreover, the former Health Secretary is apparently being hidden in a secret Queensland location. It’s believed he has round-the-clock security in case a dangerous situation arises.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

The celebs deal with isolation

The world saw in 2020 just how hard isolating oneself can be. Whilst Hancock has some access to the outside world, his other campmates reportedly did not have this luxury before they entered the jungle.

Charlene White said she struggled to cope with mandatory isolation before entering the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women panellist Charlene White spoke about the process before heading onto the show.

Charlene, who has also presented ITV News, confessed that she struggled to look at pictures of her children – Alfie, five and Florence, three.

“I have been trying really hard not to look at their pictures, because I know that it will get me all emotional,” she revealed to the MailOnline.

With Hancock experiencing less intense isolation, could a wedge be driven between the campmates if word gets out?

Even if his peers dismiss this difference, Hancock could still face some rebuttals as a contestant. Being such a controversial figure often lends itself to people having strong opinions about the figure in question.

