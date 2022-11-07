Matt Hancock blasted by Rishi Sunak over I’m A Celebrity appearance

Rishi Sunak has criticised Matt Hancock for doing I’m A Celebrity ahead of his debut.

The disgraced MP is set to enter the jungle on Wednesday (November 9) as a late arrival.

Rishi Sunak hit out at Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sunak blasts Matt Hancock signing up for I’m A Celebrity

The Prime Minister has shared his thoughts on Matt Hancock‘s involvement in I’m A Celebrity, revealing he’s ‘disappointed’ in the former Health Secretary.

The PM spoke to The Sun about Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity involvement while on the way to COP27 summit in Egypt.

“I was very disappointed,” he said. The PM then went on to say that MPs should be working hard for their constituants.

He then added that Mr. Hancock’s constituants have made their feelings very clear since the news broke.

Mr. Sunak said he believes politics to be a “noble” profession. He also added that it’s “incumbent” on politicans to earn people’s trust and respect.

“They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do. That is why I was very disappointed with Matt’s decision,” he said.

“Most MPs spend their time street by street, constituent by constituent, trying to make a difference, that’s what my colleagues do. That’s really special and why I was disappointed with what Matt did.”

Matt Hancock will appear in the jungle very soon (Credit: YouTube)

When will Matt Hancock make his debut on I’m A Celebrity?

Viewers tuning in to the show last night expecting to see Mr. Hancock will have been very disappointed.

However, they won’t have to wait long to see the MP make his jungle debut.

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, entertainment correspondent Vick Hope revealed when Matt will be appearing.

“He’s set to enter camp on Wednesday,” she said.

Ant and Dec also hinted – as well as made jokes – about Mr. Hancock’s imminent arrival in the jungle.

“We’ve also got not one but two late arrivals,” Ant said during last night’s show.

“And fortunately we’ve managed to keep their identities a secret. Nobody’s got a clue who they are,” he joked.

“Yeah. You’re going to be so surprised guys,” Dec added.

“We’ll be rolling out the welcome Matt for them very soon,” he said, winking at the camera.

Matt wasn’t on last night’s show (Credit: Sky News)

Viewers react to Matt’s non-appearance

Some viewers were clearly out of the loop regarding Matt’s appearance on the show.

Many thought that the former Health Secretary would be appearing on the show last night – and were therefore very disappointed when he didn’t.

“Hancock’s non-appearance on #ImACelebrity was like the non-appearance of mini Bounty Bars in the Celebrations boxes – a marketing hook to draw people in,” one viewer tweeted.

“Are you [bleeping] joking?? Have I just wasted 1hr45mins just to see Matt Hancock when HE ISNT EVEN THERE??!!” another ranted.

“Enough with the [bleeping] small talk I want to see Matt Hancock with a kangaroo’s [bleeps] in his mouth,” a third wrote.

