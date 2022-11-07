Olivia Attwood has had to quit I’m A Celebrity just hours into the new series.

The ITV show returned to screens last night for a brand new series as 10 celebrities headed into the Australian jungle.

However, Love Island star Olivia has already had to walk out after undergoing “medical checks”.

Olivia has had to leave I’m A Celebrity already (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood leaves I’m A Celebrity

A spokesman for I’m A Celebrity said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

The Sun reports that Olivia became involved in a “medical drama overnight” and therefore had to leave the show.

A source claimed: “Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

“She really wanted to go back into the camp but medics won’t let her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

It comes after Olivia impressed viewers last night with her debut.

One person said on Twitter: “I think Olivia will be pretty good too. I think she’ll surprise everyone.”

Another wrote: “I think Olivia stands a good chance of winning this you know.”

A third tweeted: “I can’t lie, Olivia Attwood queen of the jungle already sounds pretty good.”

However, following the news that she’s had to leave the jungle, viewers expressed their disappointment.

Olivia with Chris Moyles on last night’s launch show (Credit: ITV)

How have fans reacted?

One added: “Oh nooooooo! And I’ve been backing her for the win! Sending Olivia lots of love!”

Another said: “Olivia OUT of #ImACeleb already. Was quite looking forward to watching her…. What on earth happened?”

Meanwhile, one wrote: “Such a shame Olivia has had to exit the jungle! She was great on camera last night and could see her going all the way!”

Speaking to the Mirror before her stint on the show, Olivia said: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual.”

Revealing why she was doing the show, Olivia added: “My friends and family have always wanted me to do this show so lets see how it goes.

“I love Ant and Dec, I have grown up watching them. They are British TV icons.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Olivia Attwood: When is her wedding to Bradley Dack? What is Love Island star’s net worth?

Who is Olivia Attwood?

Olivia appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island. She also starred on Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

In addition, she landed her own show – Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich – which saw her explore the big bucks up for grabs on OnlyFans.

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.