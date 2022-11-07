When is Matt Hancock heading into I’m A Celebrity as Ant and Dec mock news?

Matt Hancock will make his I’m A Celebrity debut very soon, it has been reported today (Monday, November 7).

Hosts Ant and Dec also took the opportunity to poke fun at the fact that the Tory MP would be entering the jungle too.

Last night, the hit ITV show made its return to Australia as 10 celebrities headed into the jungle.

Matt Hancock is set to be a late arrival into camp. But it looks like his appearance isn’t far away…

Matt Hancock is set to enter the jungle this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Hancock to make I’m A Celebrity debut soon

Viewers tuning in to I’m A Celebrity last night (Sunday, November 6) expecting to see Matt Hancock will have been disappointed.

However, they won’t have much longer to wait for his arrival.

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, entertainment reporter Vick Hope revealed the date of Matt’s jungle debut.

“He’s set to enter camp on Wednesday,” she revealed this morning.

She then joked: “Or you could just stay and do your job and not go in.”

Ant and Dec made a joke about Matt Hancock’s involvement during last night’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s Matt Hancock jibe on I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec couldn’t help but make a joke or two about Matt Hancock’s involvement during the show yesterday.

At the beginning of the show, Ant and Dec spoke about some of this year’s campmates.

“We’ve also got not one but two late arrivals,” Ant said.

“And fortunately we’ve managed to keep their identities a secret,” he added, as the crew laughed. “Nobody’s got a clue who they are.”

“Yeah. You’re going to be so surprised guys,” Dec then added.

“We’ll be rolling out the welcome Matt for them very soon,” he said, winking at the camera.

Matt Hancock wasn’t on the show last night and some viewers were disappointed (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celeb reaction on Twitter

Some viewers clearly weren’t aware that Matt wouldn’t be entering the jungle last night.

Many tuned in to watch the launch show, expecting to see the former Health Secretary meeting his new campmates.

However, they were left very disappointed. Many took to Twitter to complain.

And fortunately we’ve managed to keep their identities a secret.

“Hancock’s non-appearance on #ImACelebrity was like the non-appearance of mini Bounty Bars in the Celebrations boxes – a marketing hook to draw people in,” one viewer grumbled.

“Are you [bleeping] joking?? Have I just wasted 1hr45mins just to see Matt Hancock when HE ISNT EVEN THERE??!!” another ranted.

“Enough with the [bleeping] small talk I want to see Matt Hancock with a kangaroo’s [bleeps] in his mouth,” a third joked.

“Where the [bleep] is Hancock?!?!????!” another asked.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock’s ‘main motivation’ for taking part ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

So what do you think of Matt Hancock heading into I’m A Celebrity? Head to our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix and share your thoughts.